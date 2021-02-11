Cody Rhodes suffers injury on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff during his tag team match on Dynamite last night.

On Arn Anderson’s Coaches Corner, Anderson revealed that Rhodes dinged his shoulder, but following that report the official news was given in a short statement from AEW. The report indicates that Cody’s current status is TBD.

Arn (@TheArnShow) breaks down @BigShottyLee Johnson's first win

On Dynamite, Rhodes teamed with Lee Johnson to take on Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi. Johnson got the win for his team after rolling Avalon up for the pin. Rhodes is scheduled to team with Red Velvet to take on Shaquille O’Neal & Jade on the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.

