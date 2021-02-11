News Ticker

Cody Rhodes suffers injury on AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 11, 2021

Cody (photo credit Joe DeFalco / ROH)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff during his tag team match on Dynamite last night.

On Arn Anderson’s Coaches Corner, Anderson revealed that Rhodes dinged his shoulder, but following that report the official news was given in a short statement from AEW. The report indicates that Cody’s current status is TBD.

On Dynamite, Rhodes teamed with Lee Johnson to take on Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi. Johnson got the win for his team after rolling Avalon up for the pin. Rhodes is scheduled to team with Red Velvet to take on Shaquille O’Neal & Jade on the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite.

CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: 2/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Kenta & Omega vs. Moxley & Archer, Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed, Darby vs. Janela for TNT Title

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020