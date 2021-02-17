New Japan star pulled from Road to Castle Attack event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tetsuya Naito was pulled from the February 17 Road to Castle Attack event due to a knee injury.

Per a Fightful report, Naito was scheduled to team with Sanada to take on the team of Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata on the show. Instead, Naito started the show and said he was unable to wrestle due to the knee injury he sustained.

Naito is still currently advertised for the February 19 Road to Castle Attack event in which he’ll team with Shingo Takagi against Kota Ibushi & Tomoaki Honma. Naito last competed on February 16 in a tag team match with Takagi and defeated Ibushi & Nagata.

NJPW Castle Attack night one is on February 27 at Osaka Jo-Hall and is headlined by Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

CATCH-UP: NJPW Road to Castle Attack results 2/15: Naito & Takagi and The Empire both shine in tag team action