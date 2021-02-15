NJPW Road to Castle Attack results 2/15: Naito & Takagi and The Empire both shine in tag team action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Road to Castle Attack emanated from Korakuen Hall on Monday February 15. The results of the show are below. Night one of NJPW Castle Attack is on February 27 at Osaka Jo-Hall. Top matches on the show include Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

Road to Castle Attack 2/12/21 results:

Yuya Uemura, Yoshi-Hashi, & Hirooki Goto defeated Jado, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga

The Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, & Great-O-Khan defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yota Tsuji

Sanada, Bushi, & Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, & Yujiro Takahashi

Dick Togo, Chase Owen, Jay White, & EVIL defeated Sho, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kazuchika Okada

Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi defeated Kota Ibushi & Yuji Nagata

