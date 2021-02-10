News Ticker

New Japan announces content block for Roku Channel premiere

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 10, 2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s new weekly show on the Roku Channel premieres this week and will feature a special block of content.

New Japan announced that the show would kickoff with a 10 hour block of programming featuring key matches from WrestleKingdom 14. Episodes 1-1o will feature the following:

  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jay White vs. Testuya Naito
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jyushin Thunder Liger Retirement Matches
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Bullet Club vs. Roppongi 3K
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto, CHAOS vs. Bullet Club
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Zack Sabre Jr. vs SANADA, Suzuki-gun vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon
  • Wrestle Kingdom 14 : NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Championship Gauntlet Match

