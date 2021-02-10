New Japan announces content block for Roku Channel premiere

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s new weekly show on the Roku Channel premieres this week and will feature a special block of content.

New Japan announced that the show would kickoff with a 10 hour block of programming featuring key matches from WrestleKingdom 14. Episodes 1-1o will feature the following:

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jay White vs. Testuya Naito

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Juice Robinson and David Finlay vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jyushin Thunder Liger Retirement Matches

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Bullet Club vs. Roppongi 3K

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto, CHAOS vs. Bullet Club

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : Zack Sabre Jr. vs SANADA, Suzuki-gun vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

Wrestle Kingdom 14 : NEVER Openweight 6-man Tag Championship Gauntlet Match

