News Ticker

ROH announces its next PPV event

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 15, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Ring Of Honor
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor is returning to PPV for their 19th Anniversary show on March 26, 2021.

The company announced on their website this morning that the 19th Anniversary PPV event would be a “four-hour extravaganza” and that all ROH championships would be defended on the show.

The first hour of the 19th Anniversary event will be available for free via various platforms including Youtube, Facebook, FITE, HonorClub, and more. The paid portion of the event will start in the second hour and will be available exclusively on HonorClub and FITE.

The card for the show has yet to be announced.

CATCH-UP: Ring of Honor re-signs Slex

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021