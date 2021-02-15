20 YEARS AGO – WWF RAW REPORT (2-12-01): The Rock vs. Rikishi, X-Pac’s return, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWF MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

AIRED FEBRUARY 12, 2001

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ.

REPORT BY JASON POWELL, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

KEY NOTES:

–Overall score (8.0): The show was much better than some of the recent episodes. The writing was tighter and the humor had more of an edge to it. Far from flawless, but a step in the right direction.

–High point: The return of X-Pac and the debut of Justin Credible gave the show the unpredictable feeling it has been missing over the past few months.

–Low point: It’s been less than a month since Show returned and it looks like he’s already turned from heel to babyface. As usual, the WWF writers don’t seem to know what to do with him, making the decision to bring him back even more questionable. Second lowest point goes to Billy Gunn for the horrible match he had with Triple H.

REVIEW OF THE PROGRAM:

[Q1: 3.9]… The opening montage aired… Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler introduced the show from ringside and hyped Rock vs. Rikishi for later… Triple H and Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley walked to the ring for a promo. Triple H said he can’t understand why Vince McMahon picked Rock to represent him in the match to determine whether he or Steve Austin will pick the stipulations for their PPV match. Triple H warned Rock against doing anything stupid, which led to Rock walking out. Rock threatened to kick Triple H’s ass if he continued talking. Steph took the mic and started to talk, causing Rock to walk to the ring for a stare down with Triple H. Rikishi walked to the ring and told Rock to focus on their match. Rikshi took a few cheap shots at Austin, which led to Austin walking out.

[Q2: 4.3]… Austin entered the ring and flipped off Triple H. Austin warned Rikishi that he would be at ringside for the main event. Triple H interrupted and said he would also be at ringside for the match. Triple H got in Rock’s face and chewed him out. When Triple H turned his attention to Rikishi, Rock jumped him from behind. Moments later, Rikishi attacked Rock while Austin argued with Triple H. Rikishi kicked Austin, who fell on the mat next to Rock. Triple H and Rikishi left the ring to end the segment… [C] (1) Chris Jericho beat Eddie Guerrero by DQ when X-Pac interfered at 3:43. Late in the match, Jericho reversed Guererro’s hurricanrana attempt by turning it into the Liontamer. X-Pac ran out and attacked Jericho while complaining that he’d been waiting three months to gain revenge for his injury… Backstage, Vince McMahon, Trish Stratus, and William Regal arrived in the same limo…

[Q3: 4.6]… [C] At ringside, Ross said he was bothered by Kurt Angle calling Essa Rios a tequila-swilling thief… Backstage, Michael Cole interrupted Angle’s conversation with Edge & Christian. Cole told Angle that Essa Rios had challenged him to another match. Angle laughed at the challenge, saying he would only wrestle Rios in a tag match with any partner Rios wanted… Backstage, Triple H tried to talk Rikishi into lying down in the match against Austin, but Rikishi refused. Triple H told Rikishi it was okay, but then picked up an object to attack him with. Before Triple H could use the weapon, Haku entered the room, causing Triple H to reconsider… [C] (2) The Hardys & Lita beat Chris Benoit & Perry Saturn & Terri at 3:27. Dean Malenko watched the match from the ramp way. In the end, Lita hit Terri with the Twist of Fate and followed up with a moonsault for the win. Afterward, Saturn grabbed Lita and gave her a backbreaker. Malenko ran to the ring and argued with Saturn. Malenko picked Lita up, clotheslined her, and left with the other Radicalz… [C]

[Q4: 4.8]… The Dudleys walked to ringside and joined the announcers on commentary… (3) Undertaker & Kane fought Edge & Christian to a no-contest in 4:00. Buh Buh did most of the talking for the Dudleys and was solid. Late in the match, both teams ended up fighting with the Dudleys at ringside. Several referees ran out and separated the teams to end the match… Backstage, Cole interviewed Angle about his match against Rios & a partner of his choosing. Angle asked a woman to be his partner, but Raven walked onto the scene and offered to wrestle in the match. Angle agreed to let Raven team with him, and dismissed the confused woman…

[Q5: 5.2]… [C] Highlights aired from Smackdown of Triple H attacking Billy Gunn… Backstage, Jonathan Coachman interviewed Gunn… Backstage, Vince promised to air highlights on Smackdown of the Valentine’s Day surprise he has planned for Linda. Cole entered the room and asked Vince which team would challenge for the tag belts at the PPV. Vince said all three teams will compete in a three-way tag match… (4) Triple H (w/Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley) beat “The One” Billy Gunn at 5:17. Late in the match, Triple H blocked the Fameasser by catching Gunn and slamming him to the mat. Moments later, Triple H hit the Pedigree and scored the clean pin…

[Q6: 5.1]… Backstage, Big Show asked Essa Rios if Angle had fallen for his plan… (5) X-Pac beat Grandmaster Sexay at 3:01. The match started as X-Pac vs. Scotty Too Hotty, but Scotty worked a knee injury early in the match. After the injury spot, X-Pac grabbed a mic and challenged Sexay to take the match. In the end, X-Pac used the X-Factor finisher and scored the pin. After the match, Jericho ran out and attacked X-Pac. Justin Credible ran out wearing a pair of jeans and hit Jericho with a chairshot. Ross called Credible, “ECW’s Justin Credible.” X-Pac and Credible left the ring together… Backstage, Rock cut a short promo… In another part of the backstage area, Al Snow dressed up like Mankind… [C] The announcers recapped Credible’s debut…

[Q7: 5.1]… Al Snow walked to the ring while dressed up to look like Mankind. “Snowkind” grabbed the mic and complained about the way Vince had fired Mick Foley. Snow threatened to remain in the ring until Vince came out and addressed the matter. Vince walked out shaking his head and immediately ripped the mic out of Snow’s hand. Vince threatened to remove Snow from the ring physically. Vince started to remove his jacket, but William Regal came out and stopped him. Regal lectured Snow for accusing Vince of “screwing Trish,” saying Trish is his girlfriend, not Vince’s. Regal told Snow that everything doesn’t have to end in violence. Suddenly, Vince snuck up behind Snow and hit him with a low-blow. Regal punched Snow repeatedly and then left the ring with Vince… [C] Backstage, Austin approached Vince and Regal. Austin complained about Vince booking Rikishi as his representative. Austin told Vince that if he was able to determine the match stipulations, he’d have a chain hooked up to Vince’s grapefruits and then have a truck pull them from Vince’s body… A brief XFL recap aired… At WWF New York, Kat danced in lingerie on a stage that actually had a stripper’s pole. At an undisclosed location, Steve Richards watched her performance on a monitor as all of the RTC members urged him to stop Kat. Richards assured them to be patient and said he would personally put an end to her behavior for her own good… Backstage, Raven approached Angle and told him that he didn’t want to team with him since Big Show was on the opposing team. Angle told Raven he’d let him take care of Show while he worried about Rios…

[Q8: 4.9]… [C] (6) Kurt Angle & Raven beat Big Show & Essa Rios at 1:52. Late in the match, Show chased Angle to ringside which gave Raven time to pin Rios. Afterward, Show attacked Angle in the ring until Raven’s mystery woman showed up and supplied her team with weapons. Show came back and choke slammed Raven as Angle walked backstage… [C] Main event introductions took place…

[Q9: 5.3]… (7) The Rock (representing Triple H) beat Rikishi (representing Steve Austin) at 5:43. Before the match, Triple H and Steph walked to the ring, followed by Austin. Triple H stood on the ring apron and jawed with Rock until Rock punched him to the floor at the start of the match. Later, Steph argued with the ref while Rock and Rikishi were both lying on the mat. Triple H snuck inside the ring and placed Rock on top of Rikishi. Before the ref turned around, Austin snuck in and reversed the pinfall, but Rock managed to kick out once the ref started his count. Austin and Triple H began arguing at ringside. In the ring, Rock hit the Rock Bottom on Rikishi and scored the pin. Afterward, Triple H and Rikishi attacked Rock. Austin ran in and gave Rikishi the Stunner. Triple H and Austin engaged in a staredown to close the show…

–Ratings: 4.8 overall… 4.4 first hour… 5.1 second hour… 10 week avg.=5.0… 5 week avg.=5.2…

