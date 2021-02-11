Ring of Honor re-signs Slex

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that they have re-signed Slex to a new contract.

The Melbourne star debuted for ROH in February of 2020, but has not wrestled for the company in nearly a year due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

