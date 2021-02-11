News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Impact Wrestling news, AEW news, latest episode of Dynamite, listener emails (106 min)

February 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking some Impact Wrestling news, and then they hit on AEW news and take listener emails (which mostly make fun of Mike because Tom Brady won the Super Bowl). After that, they examine the latest episode of Dynamite. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

