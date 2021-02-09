ROH re-signs more talent

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor has re-signed more key talents to new contracts.

The company announced on Tuesday that Rush and Dragon Lee have both inked new deals. Currently, Rush is the ROH World Champion and Lee is the ROH World Television Champion.

Rush has been with Ring of Honor since his debut in 2018. Lee debuted for the company in 2016.

Bestia del Ring signed a Ring of Honor contract as well. He debuted for ROH at Final Battle 2020 and helped Rush retain his world championship over Brody King.

