PWTorch interview highlights: GCW and ROH wrestler Tony Deppen discusses matches at Final Battle, feedback he got on Dragon Lee match behind the scenes

Standout independent wrestler Tony Deppen, best known for his work in GCW and most recently in ROH, sat down for an in-depth interview on the Radican Worldwide podcast with PWTorch columnists Sean Radican and Rich Fann that taped for PWTorch VIP members (You can sign up for PWTorch VIP here.) Deppen will be wrestling at Fight Forever, a 24 hour wrestling event put on by GCW to benefit wrestlers during COVID-19. Deppen will be wrestling Jordan Oliver in an Iron Man match on Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. Eastern. Fight Forever is a 24 hour wrestling event split into different blocks of programming. The show is being produced on a closed set with no fans. The shows begin to air for free on GCW’s YouTube channel and on Fite TV on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.

PWTorch columnist Sean Radican asked Tony Deppen about his standout performances in his two matches at Final Battle and what it meant to him to perform on that stage given that he had been an independent wrestling and ROH fan for so many years.

“I was an independent wrestling fan for a long time and I still am,” said Deppen. I grew up watching Ring of Honor and CZW and stuff like that so to work at Final Battle that was really awesome and the fact that I got to do two matches. When I saw my itinerary, I saw the match announcement. I was just like well I’m going to be the guy that wins if everyone gets COVID.

“Then some stuff came about and then they were like yeah it’s you and Lee tonight. I was just like…damn. I think very highly of Dragon Lee. I think he’s one of the best performers in New Japan and CMLL. I was very extremely excited and extremely nerve wracked about having to work him because he’s so damn good.”

Radican also asked Deppen if it was hard for him to wait to hear what people thought about his standout Final Battle match against Dragon Lee where he challenged Lee for the ROH World TV Title.

“It was one of those matches where I felt everything clicked the way it needed to click,” said Deppen.” “I got in the back and they were like you need to go talk to Delirious and I was like okay. I went in there and he was like yo that match… that was f—-ing phenomenal. I was like oh cool and everyone was sending their high regards about that match when I was walking getting ready to leave. I was like well if everyone here thinks it was really good, I can’t wait to see the reaction the fans get from this.”

You can donate to Fight Forever here

You can watch Fight Forever for free this weekend on GCW’s YouTube channel or Fite.tv starting Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern.