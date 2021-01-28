Full GCW Fight Forever schedule with matches and start times

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
For the first time ever, there will be a 24 hour pro wrestling marathon show. Starting at 8pm EST on Friday January 29 until 8pm EST on Saturday January 30, the wrestling marathon will stream live and for free on GCW’s YouTube channel and Fite TV. All proceeds from sponsors and fan contributions will go to the performers booked on the show. Donations can be made here. The full card courtesy of PWPonderings is as follows:
GCW The Wind of God
Friday January 29 – 8PM-10PM
Black Pool 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Blackheart Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian
Joey Janela vs. Treehouse Lee
Myron Reed vs. Brayden Lee
KTB vs. Matthew Justice
Nate Webb vs. 1 Called Manders
GCW For The Culture
Friday January 29 – 10PM-12AM
PB Smooth vs. Calvin Tankman
AJ Gray vs. Hoodfoot
Lee Moriarty vs. Saieve Al Sabah vs. Ken Broadway
The REP (Nate Carter and Dave McCall) vs. Thick & Juicy (Faye Jackson and Willow Nightingale)
Camaro Jackson and Mike Outlaw vs. Kings of the District (Jordan Blade and Eel O’Neal)
GCW UV:60 The Death Hour
Saturday January 30 – 12AM-1AM
SHLAK vs. Orin Veidt
Mad Man Pondo vs. Jeff Cannonball
Homicide vs. Low Life Louie
Jimmy Lloyd’s Up All Night
Saturday January 30 – 1AM-3AM
Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie
Nolan Edward vs. Wheeler YUTA
Ken Broadway vs. Charles Mason
Trios Match: The Ugly Ducklings (Colby Corino, Rob Killjoy and Lance Lude) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor)
Scramble Match: Matt Vandagriff vs. Eli Everfly vs. Lucky 13 vs. JJ Garrett vs. Lucas Riley vs. Brayden Lee
No Peace Underground Presents: Odium
Saturday January 30 – 3AM-4AM
Orin Veidt vs. Matthew Justice
Bam Sullivan vs. Atticus Cogar
The End (Parrow and Odinson) vs. IronBeast (KTB and Shane Mercer)
Guest commentators: Joey Janela and SHLAK
Fight Forever After Dark
Saturday January 30 – 4AM-5AM
Catalyst Wrestling Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Lucky 13 vs. Cheeseburger
Solo Darling vs. Billie Starkz
Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor)
Kerry Awful vs. Philly Mike Swanson
Fight Forever After Hours
Saturday January 30 – 5AM-6AM
Facade vs. Dani Mo
2 Hot Steve Scott vs. Kung Fu Janela
Freelance Wrestling and Freelance Underground
Saturday January 30 – 6AM-7AM
Davey Bang vs. Jacob Dean vs. Trevor Outlaw
Angel Escalera vs. August Matthews vs. Koda Hernandez
Darius Latrell vs. Storm Grayson
Glory Pro Wrestling
Saturday January 30 – 7AM-8AM
Crown of Glory Championship Match: AJ Gray (c) vs. Mike Outlaw
1 Called Manders vs. Juicy Finau
Hakim Zane and Karam vs. Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett)
Black Label Pro
Saturday January 30 – 8AM-9AM
Rohit Raju vs. A Very Good Professional Wrestler
Levi Everett vs. 1 Called Manders
Camp Leapfrog
Saturday January 30 – 9AM-10AM
9-on-9 Cibernetico Match: The Best Campers Ever (Boomer Hatfield, Molly McCoy, Still Life With Apricots and Pears, Boar, Erica Leigh, Jay Lyon, Midas Black, ABBS and Abby Jane) vs. A Very Good Professional Wrestling Team (A Very Good Professional Wrestler, Matt Makowski, Travis Huckabee, Matt Demorest, Masha Slamovich, Dan Champion, Killian McMurphy, Blank and CC Boost)
EFFY’s Big Gay Block
Saturday January 30 – 10AM-12PM
Devon Monroe vs. Dark Sheik
EFFY vs. Billy Dixon
Still Life With Apricots and Pears vs. MV Young vs. Ace Perry
The End (Parrow and Odinson) vs. Oreo Speedwagon (Joshua Wavra and Xavier Faraday)
Dillion McQueen vs. Ashton Starr
Chris Valentine vs. Jared Evans
Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit
Saturday January 30 – 12PM-2PM
Faye Jackson vs. Erica Leigh
Allie Kat vs. Willow Nightingale
Ziggy Haim vs. Brooke Valentine
Kaia McKenna vs. Holidead
Lady Frost vs. Molly McCoy
GCW Ironman Challenge
Saturday January 30 – 2PM-3PM
Iron Man Match for the Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Tony Deppen
44OH!’s What We Want
Saturday January 30 – 4PM-5PM
Eddy Only vs. El Drunko
Gregory Iron’s RSP Championship
Open Challenge
44OH! (Rickey Shane Page and Atticus Cogar) vs. The Mortons (Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton)
Guest commentator: Eric Ryan
VxS Presents: Rockstar Knights
Saturday January 30 – 5PM-6PM
Pure Wrestling Rules Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Daniel Garcia
Ken Broadway vs. Gabriel Skye
RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) vs. Homicide
The Wrld on GCW Part 3
Saturday January 30 – 6PM-8PM
G-Raver vs. Cole Radrick
Chris Dickinson vs. Juicy Finau
Joey Janela vs. Everett Connors
Rickey Shane Page vs. Starboy Charlie
