Full GCW Fight Forever schedule with matches and start times

For the first time ever, there will be a 24 hour pro wrestling marathon show. Starting at 8pm EST on Friday January 29 until 8pm EST on Saturday January 30, the wrestling marathon will stream live and for free on GCW’s YouTube channel and Fite TV. All proceeds from sponsors and fan contributions will go to the performers booked on the show. Donations can be made here. The full card courtesy of PWPonderings is as follows:

GCW The Wind of God

Friday January 29 – 8PM-10PM

Black Pool 2 out of 3 Falls Match: Blackheart Lio Rush vs. Blake Christian

Joey Janela vs. Treehouse Lee

Myron Reed vs. Brayden Lee

KTB vs. Matthew Justice

Nate Webb vs. 1 Called Manders

GCW For The Culture

Friday January 29 – 10PM-12AM

PB Smooth vs. Calvin Tankman

AJ Gray vs. Hoodfoot

Lee Moriarty vs. Saieve Al Sabah vs. Ken Broadway

The REP (Nate Carter and Dave McCall) vs. Thick & Juicy (Faye Jackson and Willow Nightingale)

Camaro Jackson and Mike Outlaw vs. Kings of the District (Jordan Blade and Eel O’Neal)

GCW UV:60 The Death Hour

Saturday January 30 – 12AM-1AM

SHLAK vs. Orin Veidt

Mad Man Pondo vs. Jeff Cannonball

Homicide vs. Low Life Louie

Jimmy Lloyd’s Up All Night

Saturday January 30 – 1AM-3AM

Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie

Nolan Edward vs. Wheeler YUTA

Ken Broadway vs. Charles Mason

Trios Match: The Ugly Ducklings (Colby Corino, Rob Killjoy and Lance Lude) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Jordan Oliver, Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor)

Scramble Match: Matt Vandagriff vs. Eli Everfly vs. Lucky 13 vs. JJ Garrett vs. Lucas Riley vs. Brayden Lee

No Peace Underground Presents: Odium

Saturday January 30 – 3AM-4AM

Orin Veidt vs. Matthew Justice

Bam Sullivan vs. Atticus Cogar

The End (Parrow and Odinson) vs. IronBeast (KTB and Shane Mercer)

Guest commentators: Joey Janela and SHLAK

Fight Forever After Dark

Saturday January 30 – 4AM-5AM

Catalyst Wrestling Championship Match: Colby Corino (c) vs. Lucky 13 vs. Cheeseburger

Solo Darling vs. Billie Starkz

Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers) vs. Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger and Ellis Taylor)

Kerry Awful vs. Philly Mike Swanson

Fight Forever After Hours

Saturday January 30 – 5AM-6AM

Facade vs. Dani Mo

2 Hot Steve Scott vs. Kung Fu Janela

Freelance Wrestling and Freelance Underground

Saturday January 30 – 6AM-7AM

Davey Bang vs. Jacob Dean vs. Trevor Outlaw

Angel Escalera vs. August Matthews vs. Koda Hernandez

Darius Latrell vs. Storm Grayson

Glory Pro Wrestling

Saturday January 30 – 7AM-8AM

Crown of Glory Championship Match: AJ Gray (c) vs. Mike Outlaw

1 Called Manders vs. Juicy Finau

Hakim Zane and Karam vs. Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett)

Black Label Pro

Saturday January 30 – 8AM-9AM

Rohit Raju vs. A Very Good Professional Wrestler

Levi Everett vs. 1 Called Manders

Camp Leapfrog

Saturday January 30 – 9AM-10AM

9-on-9 Cibernetico Match: The Best Campers Ever (Boomer Hatfield, Molly McCoy, Still Life With Apricots and Pears, Boar, Erica Leigh, Jay Lyon, Midas Black, ABBS and Abby Jane) vs. A Very Good Professional Wrestling Team (A Very Good Professional Wrestler, Matt Makowski, Travis Huckabee, Matt Demorest, Masha Slamovich, Dan Champion, Killian McMurphy, Blank and CC Boost)

EFFY’s Big Gay Block

Saturday January 30 – 10AM-12PM

Devon Monroe vs. Dark Sheik

EFFY vs. Billy Dixon

Still Life With Apricots and Pears vs. MV Young vs. Ace Perry

The End (Parrow and Odinson) vs. Oreo Speedwagon (Joshua Wavra and Xavier Faraday)

Dillion McQueen vs. Ashton Starr

Chris Valentine vs. Jared Evans

Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit

Saturday January 30 – 12PM-2PM

Faye Jackson vs. Erica Leigh

Allie Kat vs. Willow Nightingale

Ziggy Haim vs. Brooke Valentine

Kaia McKenna vs. Holidead

Lady Frost vs. Molly McCoy

GCW Ironman Challenge

Saturday January 30 – 2PM-3PM

Iron Man Match for the Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship: Jordan Oliver (c) vs. Tony Deppen

44OH!’s What We Want

Saturday January 30 – 4PM-5PM

Eddy Only vs. El Drunko

Gregory Iron’s RSP Championship

Open Challenge

44OH! (Rickey Shane Page and Atticus Cogar) vs. The Mortons (Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton)

Guest commentator: Eric Ryan

VxS Presents: Rockstar Knights

Saturday January 30 – 5PM-6PM

Pure Wrestling Rules Match: Atticus Cogar vs. Daniel Garcia

Ken Broadway vs. Gabriel Skye

RedBeard (fka Erick Rowan) vs. Homicide

The Wrld on GCW Part 3

Saturday January 30 – 6PM-8PM

G-Raver vs. Cole Radrick

Chris Dickinson vs. Juicy Finau

Joey Janela vs. Everett Connors

Rickey Shane Page vs. Starboy Charlie

