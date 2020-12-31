Indie News: lucha-masks.com looking to work with independent wrestlers, GCW set to run 24-hour wrestling card to benefit independent wrestlers affected by COVID-19

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-The company that makes officially licensed wrestling based face coverings, lucha-masks.com, is looking to work with current independent talent to design face coverings of their own. Gabriel Ramirez, owner of the independent company Pro Wrestling Revolution and lucha-masks.com tweeted that independent wrestlers looking to expand their merchandise offerings can reach out to him at Info@prowrestling-revolution.com for more information.

-GCW and Orange Crush are teaming to present a 24 hour independent wrestling marathon to benefit independent wrestlers called “Fight Forever.” The show will begin on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m and proceeds will benefit independent wrestlers affected by COVID-19. The show will air for free. The press release notes that the show will feature “…Top stars from across all of independent professional wrestling competing in matches spanning a variety of styles and stipulations. In addition, GCW will partner with individual talent to book curated programming blocks over the course of the telethon. Participating wrestlers and match cards will be announced over the course of the next few weeks. 100% of donations will go directly to the performers, all of whom have seen their income dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Presented by Orange Crush 24 Hour Special in support of Independent Wrestlers – January 29, 2021 at 8 PM through January 30, 2021 at 8 PM – Game Changer Wrestling announces Fight Forever, the first ever 24-hour wrestling card, featuring a digital telethon to raise funds for independent wrestlers affected by COVID-19. Streaming LIVE and FREE, Fight Forever will feature top stars from across all of independent professional wrestling competing in matches spanning a variety of styles and stipulations. In addition, GCW will partner with individual talent to book curated programming blocks over the course of the telethon. Participating wrestlers and match cards will be announced over the course of the next few weeks. 100% of donations will go directly to the performers, all of whom have seen their income dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Independent wrestling is built on the passion and dedication of its talented performers,” said Game Changer Wrestling’s Brett Lauderdale. “Their sacrifice fuels our industry. These athletes need support, and with no immediate end in sight to the current circumstances, FIGHT FOREVER is a historic opportunity for the wrestling community to come together and have their back when they need it the most.” Seed funding for this event has been generously donated by Orange Crush: The Journal of Art & Wrestling. In addition to the telethon donation model, Fight Forever will be making commercial time and hourly sponsorship blocks available to select partners. For additional information, please direct inquiries to gamechangerwrestling@yahoo.com. Fight Forever will take place on a closed set. Negative COVID-19 test results will be mandatory for all parties in attendance, both wrestlers and staff. Masks are required and will be enforced.

