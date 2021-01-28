VIP AUDIO 1/28 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: The New Beginning in Nagoya preview, plus more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue covering the Road to The New Beginning tour including the 1/23 IWGP Jr. Tag Team title match. They also cover NJPW Strong, preview The New Beginning in Nagoya, and three wrestlers have unexpected wins. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

