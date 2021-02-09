News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/8 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Elimination Chamber main event, Drew vs. Randy, Charlotte vs. Lacey, Jax vs. Lana, Shane, Edge, Belair, more (30 min)

February 9, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Shane McMahon’s appearance and what it meant (if anything), the Elimination Chamber twist with Drew McIntyre being put in it rather than facing Sheamus one-on-one, Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Nia Jax vs. Lana, Drew vs. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy vs. A.J. Styles, plus Bianca Belair, Edge, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020