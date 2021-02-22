News Ticker

New Japan star out of action for up to six months

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 22, 2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling "Dominion" event 2017 in Osaka, Japan (photo credit Tom Leeming © PWTorch)
Hiromu Takahashi will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to injury.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced this morning that Takahashi injured his left pectoral and that he would be sidelined for up to six months.

Currently, Takahashi is the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. New Japan has not announced what will happen with that title in Takahashi’s absence.

