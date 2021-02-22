SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hiromu Takahashi will be out of action for the foreseeable future due to injury.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced this morning that Takahashi injured his left pectoral and that he would be sidelined for up to six months.

Currently, Takahashi is the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. New Japan has not announced what will happen with that title in Takahashi’s absence.

