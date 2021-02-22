SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NJPW STRONG RESULTS
FEBRUARY 19, 2021
OCEAN VIEW PAVILION
AIRED ON NEW JAPAN WORLD
- Aiden Quest & Misterioso & Rocky Romero defeated Rey Horus & Barrett Brown & The DKC via submission in 10:13. Romero submitted Brown with an arm bar.
- Fred Rosser defeated Hikuleo in 10:40. Rosser countered Hikuleo and got a backslide for the pin while grabbing Hikuleo’s hair. After the match, Hikuleo destroyed a ringside attendant in the ring.
- ELP defeated Lio Rush in 14:05. ELP tossed Rush into the referee and nailed him with a superkick for the win. After the match, ELP indicated he would see Rush at NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament.
