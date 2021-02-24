2/24 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose, Adam Page vs. Isiah Kassidy, Jon Moxley in action, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. RYAN NEMETH

Ryan Nemeth tried to hit a DDT to start the match, he was rewarded with a stiff slap form Jon Moxley for his efforts. Moxley then hit Nemeth several times. Nemeth got a quick comeback, but Moxley hit a suplex to ground his opponent. Moxley then had Nemeth in the corner and did the finger break spot, which was not really sold after the fact. Nemeth then got a second comeback, before Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift for the pinfall.

Winner: Jon Moxley in 3:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I like the change of pace to open the show with Moxley and a promo in ring. This match served its purpose. The promo was pretty much a perfect babyface promo. I think that Moxley did a lot to sell his match with Omega and this promo should be studied, this is how you babyface.)

-After the match, Moxley cut a promo where he said he would do whatever it takes to get his AEW World Title back. He asked what comes to your mind when you hear exploding barbed wire death-match? Blood, burns, agony; he said that they remind him of old Japanese magazines. He asked the royal you, how we thing of that? Moxley said that he is addicted to it, too wrestling and all parts of it. He said that he is too attracted to the idea of this match, even if it is a trap he wants that match. He then said to all his fans, that he will show them that he gave all he has after the match with Omega.

-A video recap of the Moxley/Omega feud up to this point was shown.

-The announce team then ran down the card for the evening.

-A video of Lance Archer and Rey Fenix being interviewed about tonights match was shown. The men were asked about the two teaming up. Archer said that both of them are great, but he would win the match vs. Fenix. Rey Fenix then said, in Spanish, that Archer was the worst partner that he has ever had. The two then brawled as the video cut.

-A video recap of Sting getting power bombed last week was shown. [c]

-A video of The Young Bucks taking a picture with their parents was shown (Aren’t They Likable!!!)

(2) BRIAN CAGE & RICKY STARKS vs. THE VARSITY BLONDES

The match started with Ricky Starks and Brian Pillman Jr. The two traded wrist holds, and some catch wrestling moves to show off. Griff Garrison tagged in and took the fight to Starks, he quickly tagged Pillman back in as they did moves as a team. Pillman then did a dropkick through the top and second rope, with his feet meeting Starks face on the outside. Starks eventually pushed Pillman onto the floor as he tried a springboard move. Brian Cage then got some hits in. [c]

When the show returned, Cage was bicep curling Pillman, Starks then tagged in and continued the assault on Pillman. Pillman eventually got the hot tag to Garrison, who was able to get offense in on Cage and Starks, leading to a top rope dive onto Cage. He then got a near fall on Starks that Cage broke up. A double team move by the Varsity Blondes lead to another near fall on Starks. Starks and Cage then took command and Cage pined Pillman Jr.

WINNER: Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in 9:00

-After the match the lights went out and a video by Sting and Darby Allin was shown. Then Stings music hit and he walked out to the arena, with bat in tow, and a body bag that had Hook in it. Allin then came from the top seats via zipline and the two then attacked Cage and Starks. Sting finished with a Scorpion Death Drop on Cage. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: The match itself was ok, I still think that Cage and Starks are not portrayed as the stars that they are booked to be. They gave a ton of offense to Pillman and Garrison, then the ending was just kinds out of nowhere after they got worked over. Then the post match stuff, I though it was pretty fun. But, Sting just slowly kicking and hitting a bad splash on Cage really does not help anyone. I hope that Team Taz can get something back after this feud. I think at this point Cage and Starks have to win the street fight, or this will have been a huge disaster for their characters.)

-A video of Miro and The newlyweds (Kip and Penelope) was shown. Kip said beach break should have been the best day ever, but it was ruined by Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. Miro said he would get Orange Cassidy, he did say that Charles can come back to Miro. They then received a note if they wanted to wrestle at Revolution. Miro then tore up the note.

(Sage’s Analysis: NOOOOOOOOOO!)

(3) JAKE HAGER vs. BRANDON CUTLER

JR mentioned that Hager was getting in shape for MMA when the match started, good to know that he doesn’t stay in shape for AEW. Hager got offense quickly to start and got a suplex, then threw Cutler into the corner where he worked the body. Hager then hit the Hager Bomb, he then toured over the broken Cutler. Cutler was able to get some moves in and he got Hager to the outside and hit to really impressive dives. Hager then caught Cutler mid air, and slammed him. Hager then hit a huge clothesline for the pin.

WINNER: Jake Hager in 4:00

-After the match The Inner Circle came out and attacked Cutler. The Young Bucks came out and saved their friend. Matt Jackson then called out Jericho and MJF, he said they didn’t need to wait until Revolution and called them out. Jericho’s music hit, but he and MJF appeared on video. Jericho said they weren’t gonna waste their time. They then showed Papa Buck with blood and they slammed him into the same truck where the photo op earlier occurred. The Young Bucks ran to their and after MJF and Jericho. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: The match was an enhancement match. I do think that Jake Hager should not allow the character Brandon Cutler, who is in the lowest tier of AEW with Peter Avalon in terms of wins/losses, to get in any offense. The post match stuff was not good. Very straight forward and uninspired in my opinion. The chase felt very cheesy and lame. Tony Schiavone said it was a horrible scene, and I would agree.)

-A recap of the Cody/Red Velvet & Shaq/Jade Cargill was shown.