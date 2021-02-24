2/24 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Sting responds to Cage powerbomb, Archer vs. Fenix, Page vs. Kassidy (w/Hardy), more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. “THE HOLLYWOOD HUNK” RYAN NEMETH

Ross introduced the show during Moxley’s ring entrance. Schiavone hyped Moxley’s “exploding barbed wire death match” against Kenny Omega at Revolution a week from Sunday. Schiavone also said next week on AEW Dark, he’d be joined by Paul Wight (known as The Big Show in WWE, The Giant in WCW) as color commentator. They aired a brief cocky soundbite by Nemeth, whose facial expressions and demeanor resemble Eric Bischoff at his sleaziest. Nemeth applied a headlock at the stsart. Moxley escaped and slapped Nemeth across his jaw. Excalibur hyped the Lance Archer vs. Fenix match coming up later. Mox yanked apart Nemeth’s fingers, then landed a hard chop. Nemeth came back with a high dropkick. Mox came back with a Paradigm Shift DDT for the win.

WINNER: Moxley in 2:00.

-Mox sat mid-ring on a chair, backwards of course, and talked about how when he woke up with the AEW Title, he vowed to walk over landmines if he had to in order to get back to the top of the hill. He said it turns out, that’s exactly what he’s going to have to do. He asked what images come to mind when you hear the words “exploding barbed wire death match.” He brought up “fire, torture, burns, agony.” He said perhaps images of vintage Japanese wrestling magazines. He asked if people get a sick thrill from the thoughts of it. He said he’s an addict and is addicted to being in the ring and living close to the flame, which is why he’s made so many bad decisions in his life. He stood and got more riled up and threw the chair down and said he can’t get enough of it. The audience chanted “Moxley! Moxley!” briefly. He said the thought of the match is too attractive and pulls him in, and he can’t resist it even if it is some sort of trap laid out by Omega and his men. He said he’s just the latest in a long line of guys who tried to take him out. He said win, lose, or draw, everybody in the building and everybody watching at home, they will know that he gave him everything he had to give. He said if it comes to an end at Revolution live on pay-per-view, it seems like a hell of a way to go out. Excalibur said the match includes ropes wrapped in barbed wire with land minds at ringside. He said it’s insane.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good old-school style selling of a stipulation in a big match. You know who Moxley is and what drives himl)

-A video package aired on the Moxley-Omega feud so far with highlights of their previous battles, including the barbed wire baseball bat match.

-They went to a backstage interview last week with Archer and Fenix regarding the ladder match at Revolution. Archer said iron sharpens iron, and they were a killer tag team for a reason. Archer said he will kick Fenix’s ass and quality forthe ladder match. Fenix spoke in Spanish. Archer asked to know what he was saying. Alex said he told him he was the worst partner he ever had. Fenix threw Archer into some apparatus around the interview set. They fought for a few seconds before they cut away.

-The announcers hyped upcoming matches on the show. Then they replayed Cage powerbombed Sting last week. Schiavone said he’s seen Sting backstage and said he’s vowed payback. He said Ricky Starks & Brian Cage wrestle next against the Varsity Blonde,s the implication being Sting might show up. [c]

-Excalibur commented on the Young Bucks-Inner Circle angle last week including a shoving match with Chris Jericho and the Bucks’ father. Then they showed the Bucks arriving with their mom and dad. They posed for a picture in front of the Bucks images on the back of a semi-trailer truck. Nobody got attacked, which was amazing. Ross said it was nice they could capture that moment. Schiavone said he just got to meet their parents recently and they’re such a nice family.

(2) THE VARSITY BLONDES (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) vs. BRIAN CAGE & RICKY STARKS (w/Taz)



Taz joined the announcers on commentary. Excalibur hyped that Bleacher Report would air a Women’s Tournament Special on Sunday night. Cage powerbombed Pillman into the ringpost and he landed on the edge of the ring steps. Cage threw him back into the ring. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Garrison eventually got a hot-tag. He rallied, including a dive over the top rope onto Cage at ringside. Cage broke up Garrison’s cover on Starks a minute later. Pillman dropkicked Starks off of Garrison’s shoulders for a near fall. Cage tagged in and took Garrison down with a hard clothesline. The he gave Pillman a spike piledriver for a sudden win. Taz said wherevever Sting is, he should be paying attention.

WINNERS: Cage & Starks in 7:00.

-The lights went out as Cage & Starks were celebrating. Then a video aired of Sting finding Darby in the road in the body bag popping out of the body bag filmed like a gritty old Western movie. He sat up and smiled. It was filmed cinematic style, including a drone shot from above. They only showed Sting’s hands on the streering wheel.

-On the stage, Sting dragged someone in a bodybag onto the stage. Sting opened it up and it was Taz’s son. Darby then zip-lined into the ring. He jabbed Starks and Cage with his skateboard. He leaped over the top rope onto Starks on the floor. Sting then went after Cage, stomping away at him as Taz was checking on his son. Sting then gave Cage a Stinger Splash in the corner. He kicked Cage’s leg out from under him and then delivered the Scorpion Death Drop. Excalibur plugged that the street fight would happen at Revolution.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a lot of revenge already dished out by the babyfaces before the PPV. Curious if the heels get the heat back next week, or this was just meant to whet people’s appetite for more. The Darby zip line entrance was cool.) [c]

-The announcers commented on the angle before the break with Sting, Darby, Cage, and Starks.

-Schiavone interviewed Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford backstage. Sabian complained about the wedding turning into a big joke. He blamed Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor for ruining it. Rusev said he’s going to get revenge. He said he misses Charles because he was helpful cashing his car and folding his clothes. He welcomed Charles to come back to him. “It’s forgive, but not forget,” he said. “I will always have you under my wing.” Schiavone read a note where Chuck and Cassidy asked if they’d wrestle them at Revolution with options given: yes, no, maybe. Rusev said they shouldn’t act like a child. He told him he’d teach him how to be a man his whole life and he’d be happy from now on. He put the note in his mouth and spit it at Schiavone.

(3) BRANDON CUTLER vs. JAKE HAGER

Cutler came out with an elaborate costume like he was part of some Las Vegas theme show. Hager swaggered out next with no fanfare or pageantry. Hager tossed Cutleraround from the start. He landed a Hager bomb in the corner. Cutler made a comeback and dove at Hager with a spear through the ropes and then a flip dive onto Hager seconds later. He threw Hager back into the ring, then springboarded at him. Hager caught him and powerslammed him. Then he finished Cutler with a nasty lariat after rebounding off the ropes for the three count.

WINNER: Hager in 4:00.

-As Hager celebrated, Santana, Ortiz, and Wardlow came out and stomped away at Cutler. The Young Buck sran out and cleared the ring including superkicking Santana and Ortiz. Hager ducked stereo superkicks and rolled out of the ring. Matt Jackson said they don’t have to wait until Revolution. He called “their stupid asses” to the ring right now, calling out MJF and Chris Jericho. Jericho’s music played. They appeared on the big screen instead. Jericho said they’ll beat them at Revolution, not sooner. Jericho lifted the bloodied head of the Jackson’s father. The Bucks ran to the back. Jericho threw Papa Buck head-first into the truck. MJF helped him up, then threw him into the back of the truck. They mocked The Young Bucks’ pose, then ran off just as the Bucks arrived to check on their dad. Jericho and MJF taunted the Bucks as their SUV sped off. Schiavone called it a horrible scene. [c]

-They replayed the angle from before the break.