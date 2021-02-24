2/24 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a no-DQ match, Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis, Io Shirai vs. Zoey Stark, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

FEBRUARY 24, 2021, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup & Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-I’m getting aggressively sick over the last few hours, gang. Hoping to be on the livecast tonight but my body might have other plans. If I’m unable, my usual gang of idiots will still soldier on.

-The show opened by promoting the (main event?) no-DQ match between Karrion Kross and Santos Escobar.

(1) DEXTER LUMIS vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

Non-title. Lumis was being introduced just after the Kross-Escobar segment and the rest of The Way pumped up Gargano backstage and walked him to the ring. Austin Theory, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell wore matching shirts with The Way’s logo on them. They all stayed at ringside.

Gargano charged, then freaked out and backed up. Lumis crawled after Gargano, who ran into a big right and hit the floor outside early. Lumis slid outside as Gargano went for a slingshot spear and Lumis crawled under the ring and hit Gargano from the other side. Lumis threw some rights in a corner. Whip to the opposite. Thesz press and some mounted punches by Lumis. Lumis covered for one. Delayed suplex by Lumis, who held on even as Gargano twice tried to wriggle free. Gargano bailed to the ramp side to some scattered boos. Lumis followed and Gargano shoved him into the apron, then laid him out on the foot of the ramp. Ground and pound by Gargano. Gargano broke the ref’s count and went out after Lumis. Gargano missed a PK and Lumis dropped Gargano face-first on the apron. Theory tried to get in a cheap shot on Lumis, after which so did Indi Hartwell. Candice tried a huracanrana and Lumis set her up on the apron; Gargano came flying through LeRae’s legs with a tope and he took control on the outside of the ring as the match went to split-screen commercial.

Gargano controlled throughout the break. Indi Hartwell, who made a “call me” motion at Lumis seemingly as a distraction, was now gazing lovestruck into the ring, so this feud might be about to get weirder. Lumis fought back with some rights and hit a bulldog. Slingshot suplex by Lumis. Belly-to-back by Lumis. Legdrop and a cover for two by Lumis. Beth Phoenix noted the smile on Hartwell’s face. To a corner, Gargano avoided a charge and both guys ended up on the mat, exchanging attempts at their submission finishers. Right and a spinebuster by Lumis for two.

Lumis went high and Gargano attempted to follow. Lumis knocked him down and missed a double stomp. More reversals in the ring. Superkick by Gargano for two. Candice got up on the apron to run interference and Theory got a chair for Gargano. Lumis stepped on the chair to stop that. Step-up enzuigiri by Gargano. Gargano feigned an injury to let Theory get in for a chairshot. Lumis turned his attention to Theory and suckered in Gargano to run him into Theory. Silencer by Lumis and the ref called it off.

WINNER: Dexter Lumis at 13:36.

(Wells’s Analysis: Lumis has to be in line for a big push here. I’m not sure his work warrants the spot, but the top of the card seems a little thin at the moment so they may as well go for it. The tease with Hartwell didn’t come to anything yet, but maybe it’ll lead to at least a small character tweak for Lumis, for which he’s overdue. Strange for Gargano to win a 25-minute clean match against Kushida at TakeOver and lose with his entire squad present, cheating all the way through, just after)

-MSK hype segment. Each of them got some time to promote their story. Nash Carter focused on his late father, getting very emotional. He and Wes Lee soaked it up as Vic said “We hear from MSK…next!” Didn’t we just do that?

-The NXT Profile sponsored by Burger King reminded us that Shotzi Blackheart is a thing. It was just a recut of content we’ve seen before.

-McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview MSK, but before they could speak a single word, Zack Gibson flew into frame with a chair and put it to the back of Wes Lee. He and James Drake laid out MSK to boos.

(x) LEON RUFF vs. TYLER RUST (w/Malcolm Bivens)

Rust was introduced, after which we were shown a backstage segment where Malcolm Bivens got Leon Ruff to agree to a match. Bivens, in the ring presently, referred to Leon Ruff as the son he never had and never wanted. He said tonight, Tyler would remind Ruff why he was a diamond…in the Rust.

Ruff was doing his pre-match hype antics and out of nowhere, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott hit Ruff with a superkick, then hit a Death Valley Driver on Ruff onto the apron in a fairly sick spot. Swerve laughed as he walked up the ramp. Bivens held up Rust’s arm as if he won something. Rust played along and soaked it in.

(Wells’s Analysis: Ruff and Rust both seem like they might not be in a spot to lose a match like this, so this existing as an opportunity to get over a Ruff feud and still get the Rust-Bivens act some screen time was more effective than a nice but forgettable six-minute match would have been)

-Yesterday at the Performance Center, William Regal offered Zoey Stark a non-title match with Io Shirai. Stark sold it as a huge opportunity and said “Hell yeah.” Back to present, McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview her but there were some bizarre technical difficulties and the camera froze on a shot of Io Shirai. Vic apologized for the tech issues as the camera went back to the ring.

-Sasha Banks/Rosa Parks Black History Month spot.

-Earlier today, Cameron Grimes was watching the famous Ted DiBiase scene where he challenged a kid to dribble a basketball ten times before he knocked it away. Grimes tried the same thing with a stagehand backstage and then apparently forgot to knock the ball away, so he had to pay the guy $10,000.

-The announcers talked about the Kyle O’Reilly injury angle after last week’s show. They said the estimated return time was 4-6 weeks.

(2) IO SHIRAI vs. ZOEY STARK

Non-title. Stark was introduced way back before the commercial before the Rosa Parks segment, so she’s just been waiting in there. This match is also apparently brought to you by Burger King. Collar and elbow and a break. Another, and Shirai took Stark down briefly. Reverse by Stark. Waistlock by Stark and Shirai worked the fingers to reverse. Stark did some acrobatics to reverse and Shirai broke the hold with some back elbows. Armdrag by Shirai. Ugly landing as Stark did a back bodydrop. Abdominal stretch by Shirai and a rollup for two. Rope run and a basement dropkick by Shirai. Shirai kicked a grounded Stark in the corner. Chops by Shirai. Shirai tripped Stark and did her slingshot double knee spot. Shirai went for the 619 and Stark caught her and tossed her to the outside. Stark wanted a tope but Shirai booted her. Shirai went to the top rope and Stark knocked her to the floor. The match went to commercial.

Back to action, Vic told us that Stark dominated most of the break, but that changed immediately upon return. Shirai hit a couple of kicks but Stark tripped her on a third attempt and hit a basement dropkick for a two count. Stark went to the top and missed a 450 but rolled through. Double cross-body and both women sold on the mat. Crucifix rollup by Stark for two. Half-and-half suplex by Stark got two and she sold shock that it wasn’t over. Brief sleeper by Stark. Shirai broke and hit an uppercut that showed too much light thanks to a bad angle. 619 hit this time. Shirai went up and hit a missile dropkick. Long two count. Shirai went for a suplex but Stark hit a backdrop. Stark went up and Shirai went up with her. Top rope rana by Shirai. Double-underhook backbreaker by Shirai got two. Stark fought off a shot and hit a German suplex for two. Stark wanted another but Shirai darted her into the bottom buckle. Double knees. Over the Moonsault finished.

WINNER: Io Shirai at 11:48.

After the decision, Stark embraced Shirai in a show of mutual respect. Toni Storm hit the top of the ramp and said Shirai might be willing to fight Zoey whatever, but she was ducking Storm. Shirai said she’d fight Storm anytime, anywhere. Storm said if Shirai thought she could beat her one-on-one, she’d have done it by now. She told Shirai to prove her wrong and make the match with William Regal. Shirai held up her belt and yelled “You’re on!”

(Wells’s Analysis: There were some timing miscues that I’m content to chalk up to a lack of familiarity with each other, because the good parts of this were very, very good. Stark’s debut seemed to point to a heel act but she came off as a clear babyface by the end of this, so maybe someone noticed the glut of heel badasses on the roster and went another way with her)

-McKenzie Mitchell caught up with The Way. Gargano took issue with Theory not using the chair. Theory said Lumis was just misunderstood, and Gargano said it was crazy. He tried to get backup from Hartwell, who said “Actually, he’s kinda hot.” Gargano was incredulous. He said Theory had Stockholm Syndrome and was going to therapy.

(Wells’s Analysis: The Way have a comedy segment that sets up a much higher-concept comedy segment. It’ll likely work, though I can’t shake the feeling that this will wear out its welcome all at once sometime down the road)