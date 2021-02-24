SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW Dynamite

-Lance Archer vs. Rey Fenix – AEW Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier

-The Varsity Blondes vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

-Jake Hager vs. Brandon Cutler

-Hangman Page vs. Isiah Kassidy

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose – Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final Match

-Sting will appear with revenge in mind for Team Taz

-Jon Moxley vs. Ryan Nemeth

Heydorn’s Analysis: A bit of a down week for match quality on paper, but Moxley vs. Nemeth, Archer vs. Fenix, and Page vs. Kassidy could all deliver just fine. The key for the show this week is to effectively hype the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match between Moxley and Kenny Omega at Revolution in less than two weeks. That story and that match need attention. With only one more episode of Dynamite after tonight, its imperative that AEW set the table for that match so it has context that mirrors the violent stipulation.

NXT

-Adam Cole will address his recent violent actions against Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor

-Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross – No Disqualification Match

-Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick

-Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis

-Io Shirai vs. Zoe Stark

Heydorn’s Analysis: It will be interesting to see what kind of jolt to the ratings the angle from last week between Cole and O’Reilly will give NXT. If I’m WWE, I’d have the urge to hold on the Cole promo until the main event segment in an effort to keep viewers locked in. If they can hook viewers with that story, they’ve got a nice lineup tonight that should hold them. Escobar vs. Kross is a strange match, but Kross in action is newsworthy. Gargano vs. Lumis and Shirai vs. Stark are interesting match-ups that will carry the night from an in-ring perspective.

