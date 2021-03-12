Top WWE star reportedly dealing with concussion injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

More details have to come light as to the reason Asuka has been absent from WWE television.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Asuka has been out of action due to a concussion. The report does not indicate news on when she’ll be able to return to the ring. Currently, Asuka is the WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

Asuka last competed on Raw with Charlotte Flair against the team of Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. In the match, Baszler kicked Asuka in the head causing her to lose a tooth.

