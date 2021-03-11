SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With a little over four weeks until WrestleMania 37, key matches and plans for the event are still up in the air.

Wrestling Inc and Wrestlevotes are reporting that most of the WrestleMania card is in fact back to square one. This information comes on the heels of Dave Meltzer reporting last week that Vince McMahon decided the event needed to be bigger.

As of now, WWE only has two official matches announced for their biggest show of the year – Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship and Sasha Bank vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship. With the Fastlane PPV event just a week away, pieces of the rest of the card and for other key talents like Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and Charlotte should come into focus.

WrestleMania 37 will take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on April 10 and 11. It will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the traditional WWE Network internationally.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces first inductee to the 2021 Hall of Fame