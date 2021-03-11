NXT UK star, Ben Carter, undergoes name change

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ben Carter is now known as Nathan Frazer in NXT UK.

The change was announced during this week’s episode of NXT UK TV and Carter confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

"And with a brand new start comes a brand new name. NATHAN FRAZER will become a champion."@WWEFrazer#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KMK5yyuTru — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021

A brand new start. A brand new name. Ben Carter got me to the dance… But 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗭𝗘𝗥 will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/oynj7UuCDQ — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) March 11, 2021

Carter signed with WWE late in 2020 and was trained by former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins. He also wrestled some matches for AEW last year, including a stellar showing against Scorpio Sky. In addition, Carter worked for various independent promotions.

CATCH-UP: WrestleMania 37 plans reportedly still up in the air