NXT UK star, Ben Carter, undergoes name change

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 11, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Ben Carter Twitter Banner
Ben Carter is now known as Nathan Frazer in NXT UK.

The change was announced during this week’s episode of NXT UK TV and Carter confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

Carter signed with WWE late in 2020 and was trained by former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins. He also wrestled some matches for AEW last year, including a stellar showing against Scorpio Sky. In addition, Carter worked for various independent promotions.

