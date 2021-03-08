SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Network will officially be available on the Peacock streaming platform starting on March 18.

NBCU and Peacock purchased the exclusive rights to the WWE Network in a historic, billion dollar agreement earlier this year. On Monday, WWE announced the launch details for March 18 and beyond.

WWE’s first PPV event on the WWE Network in the Peacock environment will be Fastlane on March 21. On March 18, WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where users can go to access content including past WrestleMania events, all PPV events from the last calendar year, recent episodes of original series and documentaries like the Broken Skull Sessions, The Last Ride, WWE 24, and others. Peacock will continue to add content with the full power of the WWE Network in its current form available by Summerslam.

WWE also announced that access to the WWE Network as it stands today will end on April 4. At that time, fans and customers will need to be a Peacock subscriber to view the content.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The lack of a migration plan that gets current WWE Network subscribers to Peacock in a seamless fashion is surprising. Presumably, those eyes are part of what NBCU is buying with this partnership and per these details, it appears as if Network subscribers are on their own in terms of jumping to Peacock or not once April 4 rolls around. Plus, all the content that fans are used to won’t be available to them at the time of the launch and not for some time thereafter. It’s all curious to say the least and not ideal for customers on the fence about the transition.

