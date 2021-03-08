WrestleMania 37 tickets to go on sale next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday March 16, 2021. WWE broke the official news on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Fans will be able to purchase a combo ticket package to attend both nights of this year’s event. Single night tickets will be available as well.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that ticket prices will range from $35-$2,500 and that WWE is working with local officials in Tampa Bay, Florida to make sure all precautions and protocols are taken in an effort to create a safe environment for fans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

