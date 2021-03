SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has released the entire video of the Revolution post-PPV media scrum. PWTorch columnist Sean Radican attended virtual scrum. You can listen to his questions of Darby Allin at 1 minute 10 second mark and AEW president Tony Khan at the 50 minute 54 second mark.

You can also watch the entire post-PPV media scrum below, which featured panels with Darby Allin, Paul Wight, Hangman Page, and AEW president Tony Khan: