FREE PODCAST 3/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood: Shane-Braun weirdness, Lashley-Miz rematch, Raw Women’s Title scenarios, live callers, emails (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood of PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the weirdness that was Shane McMahon taunting and demeaning Braun Strowman, the rise of Bobby Lashley as he retains his title in a rematch against The Miz, the Drew McIntyre-Sheamus finish, the Raw Women’s Title landscape heading into WrestleMania, what cinematic format is likely for Randy Orton and The Fiend, and more with live callers and emails.

Then, in a bonus section, we jump back to the one-year ago Wade Keller Hotline reviewing the March 9, 2020 episode of Monday Night Raw including Edge’s return, Drew McIntyre smashing Erick Rowan’s pet, A.J. Styles calling out Undertaker, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, more Kevin Owens-Seth Rollings build-up, shared popcorn and crowd kisses with callers in the Coronavirus era, Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch reacting to Shayna Baszler’s win, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO