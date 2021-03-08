3/8 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Lashley vs. Miz in a rematch, Braun Strowman demands apology from Shane, Sheamus vs. Drew no-DQ rematch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 8, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on last week’s Bobby Lashley victory over The Miz.

-The announcers introduced the show. Saxton said the first match would be Lashley defending the WWE Title against The Miz in a rematch in the first match.

-They cut backstage to Hurt Business walking the concourse. McKenzie Mitchell approached them. Lashley talked about working 16 years and battling politics and obstacles to become champion. He said this is his time and nobody is going to take it away from him. He said he’ll walk into WrestleMania as the All Mighty WWE Champion. “The All Mighty Era has begun!” he said.

-Philllips clarified that was earlier today.

-The Miz and John Morrison walked out to the ring. Miz said last week he expected to get his ass handed to him, but he didn’t expect to lose his WWE Title. He said Shane McMahon “pulled a fast one.” He said after all he has done for WWE, thankless tasks year after year without vacations and without injuries, he should be believed when he said his body wasn’t well. He said Shane didn’t believe him, nor did the fans. He said they sit on their couches, but professional athletes sometimes get stomach cramps. He said he successfully defended his title. “The bell rang, there was a match, and I got counted out,” he said.

He lost, but he didn’t lose the title. He said it’s part of the rules called a “champion’s advantage.” He said it’s shady, but he outsmarted everyone when he got counted out. He said Lashley had his chance and he blew it. He said technically he defended his WWE Title. He said his contract doesn’t say he has to defend his title twice in one night. “Yet I was forced to do so,” he said. “I was physically threatened.”

He said it was unfair that Lashley brutalized him after the match. “And he has no repercussions coming to him,” he said. He said WWE did one thing right because tonight he gets his rematch. He told everyone to stay close to their phones and computers because there’ll be a hashtag tonight recognizing he is the new WWE Champion once again “because I am awesome!”

-They showed Lashley backstage heading toward the entrance stage.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/MVP) vs. THE MIZ (w/John Morrison) – WWE Title match

The Miz and Morrison were standing in the ring after the break. Then a new mini-video aired showing Lashley spearing people. Then he made his regular ring entrance with the WWE Title. He flexed and showed off his new title belt. Formal ring introductions took place. Then the bell rang. Miz bailed out to ringside early. MVP was standi ng there. Lashley grabbed Miz back into the ring and then gave him a delay-drop suplex. They showed Drew McIntyre watching on a monitor backstage. At ringside, Miz slipped out of Lashley’s grip and shoved him into the ringpost. Lashley fired back with a clothesline. They cut to an early break less than two minutes in. [c]

Lashley thwarted any Miz offense and dominated before putting him out with a Hurt Lock.

WINNER: Lashley in 8:00 to retain the WWE Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: At least WWE never expected viewers to take Miz seriously despite the path of the WWE Title from McIntyre to Miz to Lashley.)

-They went to the announcers on camera. Phillips excitedly said tickets will be sold for WrestleMania this year. They used Rock saying “Finally.” The phrase they’re using is “WrestleMania is Back in Business.” A week from tomorrow limited single and combo tickets will go on sale,.

-Schreiber interviewed McIntyre who ranted about Lashley beating him down after the Elimination Chamber so Miz could be gifted the WWE Title. He looked at the camera and said he knows he’s bad and dangerous, but so is he, and he’s pushed him. Sheamus then attacked McIntyre mid-sentence and threw him around the backstage area. He vowed to make his life miserable, then stormed away. [c]

-A vignette aired on Rhea Ripley.

-They replayed what Sheamus did to McIntyre before the break.

-They showed McIntyre fuming mad backstage. WWE exec Adam Pearce approached him, but Drew said he didn’t want him to say anything; he just wanted him to get him a no-DQ match against Sheamus tonight, as soon as possible.

-The announcers reacted to Drew, then threw to a recap of the Shane McMahon-Braun Strowman angle last week and then the tag match where Shane insisted Braun tagged in Pearce, who then got rolled up by Shelton Benjamin.

-Backstage, Braun Strowman was shown walking backstage for no apparent reason. Fortunately, R-Truth then ran up to him. He read a wrinkled up piece of paper about wanting to get his baby back. He said he needs the help of the Monster Among Men. He apologized for building the escape tunnel under ThunderDome and stealing his dentist’s gold fish and submitting videos of him to Monster Quest and ruining Hornswoggle’s wedding. Braun interrupted and said he’s about to demand Shane apologize to him. Truth said, “My bad.” He put on his sunglasses and said, “This never happened. I’m a fragment of your imagination.” Bruan shook his head as Truth left.

(Keller’s Analysis: There are times Truth’s lines are mildly clever or topical, and this wasn’t one of them.) [c]

-Phillips said it’s official, Sheamus will face McIntyre in a no DQ match later on Raw.

-Strowman made his ring entrance. He said Shane seems out to get him. He said first he excluded him from the Chamber, “but I get it and I’m over it.” He then complained about Shane forcing Pearce to tag in their tag match. He said he then began talking down to him about his text books being above his reading level. He said you’re either laughing with someone or at someone. He said he thinks Shane is laughing at him. “You and I both know, if I wanted to, I could snap your neck like a twig,” he said. “Saying that, I know you can come out and fire me on the spot.” He said that’s not what he’s looking for. He did yell at the top of his lungs that he’s demanding an apology. Shane’s ring entrance theme played and Shane danced out onto the stage.

Shane entered the ring and indicated he’d like Braun to calm down. He then walked right up to Braun’s face and had a staredown. “I apologize,” he said. Then he walked out of the ring. Joe asked if that was it. Saxton wondered if Braun was satisfied. Shane stopped on the stage and thought of saying something, but then turned to leave. Braun yelled that if he has something else to say, say it.

(Keller’s Analysis: I have no idea where this is going or who we’re supposed to be rooting for, but the whole thing is strange enough to be intriguing. Now there better be a good payoff.)

-They showed Sheamus marching around backstage. Then they replayed Sheamus’s attack on Drew earlier. Saxton said the Drew-Sheamus match is next. [c]

-Schreiber approached Shane backstage. She asked what else he seemed about to say to Braun. Shane said, “Maybe later.”

(2) SHEAMUS vs. DREW MCINTYRE – No DQ match

They fought to the floor where Sheamus took over at 3:00 by shoving Drew into the ring apron. Back in the ring, Sheamus hit Drew with a kendo stick.

[HOUR TWO]

Drew made a comeback and whacked Sheamus with the kendo stick. Sheamus took over again at ringside and shoved Drew into the ringpost and then onto the announce desk. They cut to a break at 7:00. [c]

Drew and Sheamus were battling in the ring after the break. Sheamus dropped Drew with an Irish Curse backbreaker and then set up a Cloverleaf. Drew blocked it. They battled back and forth with signature moves. Drew hit a Future Shock DDT on a chair for a believable near fall. Drew went for a Claymore, but Sheamus blocked him by throwing a chair at him. Sheamus landed a knee and scored a near fall. Drew reversed Sheamus into a chair wedged in the corner, then landed a Claymore that sent Sheamus to the floor. Drew threw Sheanus back into the ring, but Sheamus rolled right back out. When Drew went after Sheamus again, he gave Drew a surprise Brogue Kick. They both picked up part of the steel steps and charged at each other. They collided. WWE piped in a “This is awesome!” chant. Both men were down. The ref checked on Sheamus and asked if he could continue. The ref called off the match and called for help. Drew had tumbled over the a barricade. A camera showed him writhing in pain on the floor over there.

WINNER: No contest 20:00 when the ref determined the wrestlers couldn’t continue.

-Officials checked on both wrestlers as they replayed the collision from another angle. a

(Keller’s Analysis: Another really good and intense all-out fight between them. I’m curious where this is going and what the point of having McIntyre sidetracked by Sheamus rather than going right back after Lashley for the WWE Title.) [c]



-After the break, they replayed the stair collision again. Then they threw to a lengthy video package on the Randy Orton-Fiend feud.

-They went to Kevin Patrick (WWE’s newest interviewer) who interviewed A.J. Styles and Omos. Styles said he wants to talk about what’s going on with Orton. He said The Fiend isn’t around because of Orton did to him – he burned him to a crisp. He said this is the worst thing Orton could have done, and now Fiend and Alexa Bliss are tearing him down bit by bit. They had a laugh at Orton’s expense. Orton walked up to them and asked if there’s something funny about a grown man having his mind messed with. Styles said he doesn’t think it’s funny, he thinks it’s weak. Orton suggested they have a match later “so I can show you just how weak I am.” Styles told Orton he already has problems, but if he wants bigger problems, he accepts. Orton said he does and he accepts. Phillips touted it as a WrestleMania caliber match.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is just an excuse to present a “big time” main event on Raw that doesn’t give away anything they’d actually put together for a PPV so they can have a main event they can push people to stick around for with the real reason it’s happening is to advance the Orton-Fiend/Bliss saga. The match should be good, but let’s not pretend the outcome matter, or that there will even be a winner. Some people who don’t catch on that the match is just a set-up for Fiend and/or Bliss might not stay around for a heel vs. heel match with no stakes.)

-Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston began their ring entrance. [c]

-The announcers hyped Hurt Business vs. New Day next week for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

(3) XAVIER WOODS (w/Kofi Kingston) vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN

As Shelton grounded Xavier earlier, Phillips said Orton vs. Styles is now official, and he pushed again that it’s a “WrestleMania caliber” match-up. As Shelton looked over at Kofi at ringside, Xavier surprised him with a roll-up for the three count. The announcers said Shelton was so busy talking trash to Kofi at ringside, it cost him.

WINNER: Woods in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a not to this one, other than showing part of the challengers next week beating part of the champions before their Raw Tag Team Title match next week.)

-Schreiber asked Riddle if Retribution’s numbers games interfere with his focus on Slapjack. Riddle said what he’s concerned about is where he can park his scooter. He said he got a ticket last time and if he leaves it somewhere, it’ll be stolen. New Day came through the door, celebrating their win. Kofi gave Riddle an over-the-top pep talk. His music started, so Riddle asked New Day to keep his scooter safe.

-Riddle began his ring entrance. Phillips said G.M. William Regal will make two game-changing announcements on NXT this week.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m figuring it’ll be that he’s establishing NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belts and NXT on USA is moving to Tuesday nights.) [c]

(4) RIDDLE vs. SLAPJACK (w/Mustafa Ali)

Riddle got in early offense, but Slapjack came back at ringside by sweeping Riddle off his feet on the ring apron. Back in the ring he scored a two count after a sitout powerbomb. Ali yelled at Slapjack to concentrate. Riddle began a comeback, but Slapjack hit him with a high dropkick. Phillips said Ali has been very active on social media lately. Riddle set up a top rope move, but Slapjack headbutted out of it. Riddle caught Slapjack leaping off the ropes and landed a Final Flash knee for a two count. Ali yelled at Slapjack to show he is worthy of being in Retribution. Slapjack made a comeback and scored a two count shortly thereafter. Riddle blocked his next move and landed a Final Flash knee and then the Bro Derek for the three count. The announcers talked about Riddle defending against Ali next week.

WINNER: Riddle in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was a damn good four-minute TV match.)

-The announcers threw to a clip of the Braun-Shane segment earlier.

-Backstage, Pearce asked Shane if he wanted to say anything to Braun. Shane said everyone is being nosy. Pearce smiled and said he didn’t mean anything by it. Shane said he did want to address Braun back in the ring. [c]

-Braun made his ring entrance again. Shane pretended the mic didn’t work so he could leave the ring and get a different mic. He said that was much better. He didn’t re-enter the ring. He walked up to the stage. He said he has some things to get off his chest. He said he had fun last week and what he did was all in good fun. He said Braun should have fun, too. He said sometimes he has fun at other people’s expenses. He said as long as it benefits himself, he’s good with it. He said he can tell Braun isn’t good with it.

[HOUR THREE]

Shane told Braun that they have to get something done. There was an awkward pause. Braun asked what they’re even doing out there. More awkward silence. Shane finally said he needs to come to an understanding with him. Shane strolled back toward the ring. Braun asked if he was trying to make him look stupid. Shane said he would never, ever do that. He said he finds “stupid” to be an abhorrent word. He said he can tell by his non-verbal cues that he’s quite upset with him. Braun said he’s not one of his little pets.He said he might have heard certain phrases in his life such as “stupid is as stupid does” or “he fell out of the stupid tree and hit every branch on the way down.” He said Braun might fall into the stereotype of a big man with a little brain, like a dinosaur. Braun marched after Shane, yelling that he’s trying to embarrass him on live television. “Who do you think you are?!” he yelled. Shane got into a white SUV and tore out of the stadium when Braun arrived at the scene. Braun walked away and Shane showed up, waving at him from behind, laughing at how stupid he is.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m still not sure what’s going on here. It sure seemed like Shane completely lost his train of thought several times during that odd segment, which is weird because all he had to do was tell Braun he’s stupid over and over. That was all kinds of awkward. I mean, if the bit is you’re calling someone else stupid, but you’re forgetting your own lines and messing up the line “I need to get somethings off my chest,” it’s a bad look. I think he said “I have stuff on my chest to get off,” which is an entirely different problem.)

-Joe said one shouldn’t enrage a monster like Braun Strowman. Phillips shifted to hyping the Raw Women’s Tag Tea Title match. They showed Jax missing a legdrop on the ring apron when Lana moved and yelling “My hole!” followed by Lana shoving her into a table at ringside.

-Lana & Naomi made their ring entrance. [c]

(5) NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Reginald) vs. LANA & NAOMI

Jax announced before the match on her way to the ring that she thinks Reginald is cute and has brought him to be ringside for their championship match. The announcers said Baszler didn’t seem pleased with Reginald accompanying them. Naomi punched away at Jax to start, but Jax shoved her. Lana tagged herself in. They double-teamed Jax, so Jax tagged in Baszler. Lana rolled to the floor. Jax approached her. Naomi leaped onto both Baszler and Jax on the floor. [c]

Naoni rammed Jax’s head into the mat with a head scissors. Joe said he’s never seen that before. Jax kicked out at two. Baszler yanked Naomi off of Jax. Naomi turned and took a shot at Baszler on the ring apron. Jax charged at Naomi, but koncked Baszler off the ring apron. Reginald grabbed at Naomi’s legs. Naomi tagged in Lana and then Naomi grabed Reginald at ringside. Lana slidekicked Reginald under Lana’s legs. Jax charged at Lana and knocked her off the ring apron to the floor. Jax lifted and slammed Lana for the win.

WINNERS: Jax & Baszler in 7:00 to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: So the Reginald storyline with Sasha and Carmella never had a direction? Or did they abandon it mid-stream for some reason? Either way, he’s been moved over to Raw. Is he worth it? I guess Baszler being a little jealous of Jax giving Reginald attention has some potential in an odd way.)

-The announcers threw to a preview of the season finale of “Straight Up Steve Austin” with Charlotte as his guest riding an electric shark.

-Backstage Schreiber interviewed Orton backstage. She said there have been rumors of other wrestlers in the locker room who are worried about his well-being. Orton chuckled at the thought he has friends in the locker room concerned about him. He said none of them have ever said it to his face. He said it almost sounds as if Styles considered The Fiend and Bliss to be nearly as problematic to him as him. He said it all comes down to R-K-O. [c]

-Another Rhea Ripley vignette aired.

-Schreiber interviewed Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke backstage. Rose said while they haven’t proclaimed they wants a WrestleMania title match against Asuka unlike Charlotte, they are serious about that title being their goal. Brooke said they worked their butts off and deserve a chance. She said they’re as ambitious as anyone else out there tonight. Charlotte walked in and said she is indeed ambitious and she wants a title opportunity at WrestleMania. Charlotte told Dana to show he what she’s got. “I hope your bite is as strong as your bark,” she said before walking away.

(Keller’s Analysis: The idea that we’re supposed to forget everything we see on Raw and believe that Brooke or Rose are potential Raw Women’s Title challengers at WrestleMania is as big of a stretch as stretches get.)

-They went to the announcers who reacted to that segment. Saxton said Charlotte wants to knock down anyone who gets in her way on her quest to face Asuka at WrestleMania.

-A replay aired of Styles challenging Orton earlier.

-Styles and Omos made their ring entrance first. [c]

-Phillips hyped Raw Talk’s guests – Riddle, New Day, and Peyton Royce.

-They replayed Lashley beating Miz in the rematch earlier in the show.

(6) A.J. STYLES (w/Omos) vs. RANDY ORTON

Styles bailed out a minute in when Randy went for an early RKO. Orton looked downat him, then rolled to ringside to pursue him. Styles rolled back into the ring and stomped on Orton as he rolled back into the ring. When Orton took over at irngside, he kept an eye on Omos who stood near him. Orton back suplexed Styles onto the announce table and had a brief staredown with Omos. He threw Styles back into the ring as the ref reached a (very slow) count of seven. Styles knocked Orton off the ring apron, then leaped over the top rope with a forearm onto Orton. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Phillips tried to give this match meaning by saying it’d be a huge win for Styles on his Road to WrestleMania. (To what ends? What match is out there that seems worthy of Styles? A U.S. Title match against Riddle?) A few minutes later, Styles knocked Orton off balance on the top rope. He then went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton knocked him off balance as he springboarded. Orton then set up a draping DDT. Styles blocked it and countered into a Calf Crusher attempt. Orton tried to counter. Styles leveraged Orton down with a Calf Crusher after a brief struggle. Orton reached for the bottom rope, and eventually up-kicked out of it. Then he gave Styles a draping DDT. As Orton signaled for an RKO, Omos pulled Styles to safety. Then Bliss showed up on the big screen and twisted a Jack in the Box music box, then stopped and said, “Not yet.” She then lit a match. She blew it out. then pyro blasted in the ring. The announcers gasped. (Somewhere, Eddie Kingston fainted.) Orton began coughing up black goo again. Styles the hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

WINNER: Styles in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. These two do a lot of the little detail work well throughout a match. That said, the whole thing felt like a waiting game for the appearance of Bliss.)

-Orton sat up as Bliss laughed on the big screen. Orton looked tormented as the show ended.

