WWE Universal Championship match set for Fastlane

Daniel Bryan will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane.

On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a steel cage match to earn the title match against Reigns. Bryan was a guest on Talking Smack last week and agreed to face Jey Uso inside a steel cage, but that he wanted a championship match with Reigns if he won. Heyman agreed to the stipulation on behalf of his client. Either Bryan or Reigns will take the Universal Championship to WrestleMania and face Edge.

In the match, Bryan connected with a top rope suplex before locking in the Yes Lock and forcing Uso to submit.

WWE Fastlane will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on March 21. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is the only other match signed for the show.

