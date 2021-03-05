3/5 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bryan vs. Uso in a cage with Fastlane Universal Title match at stake

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 5, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-The opened with scenes of Edge winning the Royal Rumble and then choosing to face Roman Reigns.

-They went to a wide shot of ThunderDome as Graves introduced the show from “the state of the art arena” ThunderDome.

-Cole stood mid-ring. He said the main event of WrestleMania is scheduled to be Reigns vs. Edge, “but maybe not.” He said his guest could change that. He introduced Daniel Bryan, who came out to very loud piped-in “Yes!” chants. He as all smiles. Cole said he’s got quite the night as he faces Jey Uso, “Roman Reigns’s unhinged cousin,’ in a cage match, and if he wins, he’ll earn a WWE Title match at Fastlane two weeks from Sunday. Cole said otherwise, he’s scheduled to team with Edge against Reigns & Uso. He asked why he shifted his focus away from the tag match to the Universal Title.

Bryan said Cole was making a lot of assumptions. He said nobody even asked him if he wanted to take part in that tag match. He said they assumed he’d roll with the punches, show up, and work his butt off. He said he’s not going to be the old Daniel Bryan anymore. He said WWE has that marquee match – Attitude Era vs. ThunderDome, Edge vs. Reigns – and everyone wants to see it except for him. He said he’s going to do his damnedest to make sure it doesn’t happen. He threw to a video package on what happened at the Elimination Chamber event.

Bryan said he’s lost a lot in his career and he’s gotten beat up a lot in his career, and after winning the Elimination Chamber and fighting valiantly against Reigns, it shouldn’t have been that big of a deal to lose again. He said when Edge speared Reigns after his loss and pointed at the WrestleMania sign, “never in my life have I felt like such a failure.” He said he doesn’t have a ton of ambition, according to a WWE test he took. He said years ago he took the test and a woman said he scored the lowest on the test he had ever seen. She asked how it was possible he was so successful. He said the only answer is how much he loves what he does. He said he hasn’t felt like he’s had to work a day of the last 21 years.

He said it rings true a little because for the last year he’s had in the back of his head he wanted to step more into being a full time dad and less being a full time wrestler. He said when he rolled to the floor and Edge pointed at the WM sign and he felt like an absolute failure, it’s because he failed himself. He said he put himself on the back-burner, and only then did he realize he had more ambition than that personality test could show. He said that moment is when he realized he should be in the WrestleMania main event.

He said you can tell he loves it because in the last three weeks, he’s wrestled more matches than Edge and Reigns have in the last three months. He said they have a total of three matches in the last three months. He said he did a disservice to himself putting himself on the back burner. He said he can be the absolute best. He said beating Reigns at Fastlane is the only way he can main event WM, “and this could be my last chance!” Reigns’s music played.

Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman walked out. Jey was high energy, smiling and clapping. Pyro blasted. They cut to a break. [c]

-Reigns music faded after the break as he, Heyman, and Jey stood before Bryan center-ring. The boos rang out loud. Reigns said he looks like the same guy, but he doesn’t sound like the same guy. He said the way he is talking is confusing to him.”Daniel Bryan is ambitious now,” he said. “He’s driven? No. You’re an underdog. You’re a little guy. You’re a lotto winner. You’re the guy who waits on the opportunity and sometimes it works out.” Reigns said there aren’t many men like him, but he’s ambitious. “If I want it, I take it,” he said. He said Bryan talks about loving wrestling, but he doesn’t love it, he needs it. “Love isn’t based off of needs,” he said. “Love is based off of service, what you will do for others.” Reigns said he loves the business, but he doesn’t need it. He said he does it “because everybody needs me.” He said Smackdown, the crew, the wrestlers, the cameraman, Heyman, and Jey all needs him. “You need me,” he said. He said after Jey beats him,he’s going to acknowledge him.

Bryan was about to speak when Jey yanked the mic away. Jey said he has to go through him first, and it isn’t going to happen. He said the case match doesn’t lock Reigns out, it locks him in. He yelled that tonight he’s going to get him. Jey charged at Bryan, but Bryan hip-tossed him and then threw him out of the ring. Bryan turned back to Reigns, and Reigns was staring down and then he stared at Bryan as he walked out of the ring.

-Graves hyped Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler. Cole threw to a clip of The Street Profits vs. Baron Corbin & Sami Zayn last week. Graves corrected Cole, telling him it’s King Corbin, not Baron Corbin.

-The Street Profits came out as red Solo cups poured down. [c]

-Sami came onto the stage and said the Profits scored a fluke win last week. Corbin walked out and said he refused to team with Sami anymore. He challenged one of the Profits to a singles match. The Profits and Corbin agreed to a singles match with Corbin vs. Ford. Cole wondered if the majority of wrestlers scheduled for a tag match decide to make it a singles match, that’s all it takes.

(1) MONTEZ FORD (w/Angelo Dawkins) vs. KING CORBIN

Corbin took early control with a barrage of punches to Ford in the corner. Sami hung out at ringside with his documentary crew, complaining and whining. Ford was distracted by Sami at ringside. Corbin rolled him up. Ford kicked out and went for an enziguiri that showed a lot of light but still made a sound. Corbin then hit a sudden End of Days for the win.

WINNER: Corbin in 2:00.

-Sami told Corbin he handed him a victory, so now he should do something for him. Dawkins knocked Sami off the ring apron into Corbin. Corbin yelled at Sami about bumping into him. [c]

(2) SAMI ZAYN vs. ANGELO DAWKINS

They battled back and forth for a few minutes. After a near fall by Dawkins, Sami rolled to the ring apron. Back in the ring Sami avoided a diving Dawkins, then gave him an exploder suplex into the corner. Ford yelled at the documentary crew. Dawkins rolled up a distracted Sami for the three count.

WINNER: Dawkins in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Honesty, WWE’s reliance on distraction finishes is past comically overdone and to some other stage of insanity.)

-Sami beat up one of the documentary guys for being part of a distraction that led to his loss.

-Backstage Carmella approached Reginald. She said she took a chance on him while he betrayed her by obsessing over Sasha Banks. He said she doesn’t understand and he did it for her. Carmella didn’t buy it. She knocked the tray of drinks out of his hands and then fired him.

(3) DOMINIK (w/Rey Musterio) vs. CHAD GABLE (w/Otis)