Special episode of AEW Dark to air on Saturday night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 5, 2021

Jake Roberts and Lance Archer (photo courtesy AEW)
AEW announced on Friday that a special episode of AEW Dark would air Saturday night on their Youtube channel.

The card on Saturday will feature 12 matches including:

  • Joh Skyler vs. Lance Archer
  • Jake St. Patrick vs. Jack Evans
  • Tay Conti vs. Leila Grey
  • J.D. Drake vs. Chuck Taylor
  • Tesha Price vs. Thunder Rosa
  • And more …

