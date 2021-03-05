Special episode of AEW Dark to air on Saturday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced on Friday that a special episode of AEW Dark would air Saturday night on their Youtube channel.

Tomorrow on a special Saturday edition of #AEWDark, we have 12 matches set featuring Thunder Rosa, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, The Natural Nightmares, and much more! Watch #AEW Dark tomorrow night at 7/6c on https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/OWEPTljZqa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021

The card on Saturday will feature 12 matches including:

Joh Skyler vs. Lance Archer

Jake St. Patrick vs. Jack Evans

Tay Conti vs. Leila Grey

J.D. Drake vs. Chuck Taylor

Tesha Price vs. Thunder Rosa

And more …

