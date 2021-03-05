WWE announces tag team match for Fastlane

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced on Thursday that Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will take place at Fastlane. The match will be for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Belair & Banks lost to Jax & Baszler at the Elimination Chamber PPV event in February.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble and will face Sasha Banks for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania in April.

WWE Fastlane is the first official WWE PPV event that will air on NBCU’s Peacock streaming platform.

