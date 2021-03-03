WrestleMania tickets to go on on sale soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The plan in WWE is to have fans present at this year’s two night WrestleMania event in Tampa Bay and tickets will be going on sale soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has a test event scheduled for Friday to work through potential issues with ticketing and the true on sale date would be sometime next week. This would be the first main roster WWE event that hosted fans since before the pandemic started in March of 2020.

WrestleMania will take place on April 10 and 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. Confirmed matches for the event include Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

