FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds like Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Young Bucks vs. Inner Circle, more

(1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: While Cage and Starks celebrated a tag team win, the lights went out in the arena. A video played on the big screen showing Sting driving a car through the desert and dragging a body bag behind it. Sting got out and unzipped the body bag to reveal Darby Allin. Allin sat up and smiled. Sting appeared on the stage, dragging a body bag. Sting opened the bag and revealed that Taz’s son Hook was inside. Sting pointed to the rafters and Darby repelled down to the ring. Sting and Darby attacked Cage and Starks as Taz attended to his son on the entranceway.

Highs & Lows: This was a fantastic response to the attack on Darby a few weeks ago. Darby smiling as if to say “that was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life” added to his character perfectly. AEW must capitalize on Darby’s momentum after this feud concludes. His association with Sting has built him into a main eventer and he needs to be booked as strong as possible going forward.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: No matter if there’s a stipulation, or if the match is a straightforward tag match, Sting should be victorious in his return. Sting should go on to put a heel over in defeat later.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: After winning his match against Ryan Nemeth, Moxley cut an in-ring promo. He said he would do whatever it takes to get the AEW title back, even if it meant crawling through barbed-wire and landmines. He asked the crowd what words come to mind when hearing “exploding barbed-wire death match.” Moxley said “fire, blood, burns, torture, and vintage Japanese wrestling magazines”. Moxley said he was addicted to living close to the flame, and that addiction was the reason for every bad decision he’s ever made in his life. He said Omega was not the first wrestler to try and take him out, and if Omega succeeds, the fans around the world knew that Moxley gave them everything he had. Moxley said an exploding barbed-wire death match seems like the perfect way to go out.

Highs & Lows: This was a tremendous promo by Moxley. He took his time with his words and built the intensity perfectly. While the feud has felt unfocused, this promo should have been enough to make any wrestling fan want to buy the Revolution pay-per-view. Moxley’s passion makes it impossible for him to lose any credibility in defeat, while a win will only further establish Omega as AEW’s top heel.

Length of Feud: January 6th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: It’s too soon for Omega to lose the title to anyone, but Moxley should go on to win whatever his next feud is to maintain his status as a top babyface.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) FTR vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS

New Developments: A video package aired in which FTR discussed their admiration of Tully Blanchard. They said since joining their team, they’ve only gotten better. FTR said they have been looking forward to their matches against Jurassic Express more than any other matches because of the stark difference between the teams. They said with Blanchard in the ring with them on March 3rd, there’s no doubt they would come out victorious.

Highs & Lows: A match against Tully Blanchard isn’t the best way to establish Jungle Boy, or any member of Jurassic Express, as babyfaces. Should they be seen as beating down a wrestling veteran in his 60’s? Blanchard is a heel, but he’s still largely respected by the audience for his contributions as one of the original Horsemen.

Length of Feud: November 7th, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: There’s plenty of room for both tag matches and singles matches after the six-man. Jungle Boy should continue to establish himself as the leader of Jurassic Express, but the other members of his team should have his back. A series of tag matches will likely take place and to make Jungle Boy a top star, Jurassic Express should ultimately come out on top at the end of the feud.

(2) MATT HARDY vs. HANGMAN PAGE

New Developments: Page beat Isiah Kassidy with the help of The Dark Order. After, Matt Hardy’s voice could be heard throughout the arena. Hardy said Page chose The Dark order over him and they would all pay for that decision. Hardy threw Allen Angels out onto the stage, and then from the stage to the floor. Page and The Dark Order ran to help Angels as Hardy ran to the back.

Highs & Lows: Quarterly earnings weren’t talked about as much this week, which is a positive. After last week’s fiasco, nothing can salvage this feud. AEW needs to get to the match as quickly as possible.

Length of Feud: February 12, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: There is no winner here. The feud has brought both wrestlers down several notches. Give Page the win and move on from this as quickly as possible.

(3) CODY & RED VELVET vs. SHAQ & JADE

New Developments: A video package aired recapping the interactions between Cody, Brandi, Jade, Red Velvet, and Shaq. The announce team weighed in and touted the strengths of both Cody and Shaq. Jim Ross said Cody and Red Velvet are better wrestlers, but Shaq was a big-time athlete who wouldn’t allow himself to look bad in any situation. He also talked up Red Velvet and said this would be a huge step forward for her career. Each announcer gave their prediction, with Ross being the only dissenter claiming that Shaq and Jade would win.

Highs & Lows: Why weren’t video packages like this being aired earlier? This is the best presentation this feud has been given, and it’s one week before the match is to take place. It seems that something went wrong behind the scenes here. The audience will probably never know what that is, but the feud suffered greatly for it. The fact that the match is taking place on Dynamite and not Revolution is problematic. Any match with a star as big as Shaq should be taking place at the biggest event possible.

Length of Feud: January 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Since this is likely the last of Shaq in AEW for a while, Cody and Red Velvet should get the win. AEW shouldn’t draw this feud out any longer. It wasn’t successful at building interest in AEW from outside the wrestling world.

(4) MIRO & KIP SABIAN vs. ORANGE CASSIDY & CHUCK TAYLOR

New Developments: Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford were interviewed by Tony Schiavone in a pre-taped segment. Clips were shown of Cassidy and Taylor ruining Ford and Sabian’s wedding. Miro said Sabian and Ford were so upset they couldn’t even go on their honeymoon. Miro turned to the camera and said that he would forgive Chuck Taylor and allow him to be his butler again. As Miro was talking, a crew member handed Schiavone and Miro a note. The note said “Will you wrestle us at Revolution? Y or N?” Miro and Sabian stormed off the set in anger.

Highs & Lows: Is this the best AEW can come up with for Miro? He had the potential to be a credible main-eventer. Instead, he’s been relegated to a feud based around goofy wrestling tropes and comedy segments. There’s room for levity on any wrestling show, but Miro could have been used so much better than this. It will be hard to recast him as anything other than a comedy act going forward.

Length of Feud: January 2021

Forecast & Prediction: Cassidy and Taylor should pick up the win and move on. Their gimmicks are far more suited for comedy and they should get whatever momentum they can out of this feud.

(5) CHRIS JERICHO & MJF vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS

New Developments: After Jake Hager defeated Brandon Cutler, the rest of the Inner Circle ran down to the ring and beat Cutler down. The Young Bucks ran down to the ring to make the save. Jericho and MJF showed up on the big screen and revealed that they had beaten down the father of The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick ran to the back to find Papa Buck lying in a pool of his blood. Jericho and MJF escaped in a car as Matt chased after them on foot.

Highs & Lows: This was a great way to get heat on Jericho and MJF ahead of Revolution. These types of segments continue to separate AEW from WWE. AEW heels can get real heat; they embrace violence and run away when confronted head-on. The Young Bucks are still in murky waters when it comes to the heel-babyface dynamic, though. They condemn acts like this but are openly associated with The Good Brothers who often commit cowardly acts of violence.

Length of Feud: February 24th, 2021

Forecast & Prediction: The Young Bucks should get the win at Revolution. They need to hold on to the AEW tag titles for a long time and establish themselves as the top tag team in the division. There could be interference from Sammy Guevara in this match, which would allow Jericho and The Inner Circle to turn their attention to Guevara and further their feud with him.

DEVELOPING OR TEMPORARY FEUDS…

LANCE ARCHER vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

SAMMY GUEVERA vs. THE INNER CIRCLE

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega (1) – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – Concluded

Dustin Rhodes vs. The Dark Order – Forgotten

Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa – Concluded

