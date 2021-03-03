WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUNDOWN 3/2: Shaq’s appearance on AEW and key tag team matches lead the night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW

-FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express

-10 vs. Max Caster – AEW Revolution TNT Championship Number One Contender Qualifier

-Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill

-The debut appearance of Paul Wight on Dynamite

-AEW Revolution press conference with Chris Jericho & MJF

-Hangman Page & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Marq Quen

-Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami – AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Tournament Qualifier

Heydorn’s Analysis: Well, AEW is working to drive a rating number ahead of AEW Revolution on Sunday. The Shaq appearance is the key to that strategy and we’ll see how it works. What’s concerning is there is nothing set in terms of hype for Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship. If you throw that stipulation out there, it needs to be a big deal and have the proper build. AEW has to deliver on showcasing the stakes of the match and just how important it is to both guys and the company.

NXT

-Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

-Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

Heydorn’s Analysis: Curious to see how NXT fills the show with only two announced matches up to this point late on Wednesday morning. NXT should give the women’s tag team match a good chunk of time as they’ve hyped the match well and it features a budding star in Gonzalez. Look for more from Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Finn Balor as well. Bottom line? With AEW having a go-home show for a major PPV event and Shaq wrestling, NXT has a steep hill to climb to compete for the ratings win.

