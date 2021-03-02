NXT rumored to be moving to a new night in April

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The rumor mill continues to churn on NXT moving to a new night.

Today, the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast reported that NXT will move to Tuesday nights starting on April 13. Their report indicated that WWE had not confirmed the move as of yet, but that an announcement could be made soon. Per the Mat Men report, NBC staff members were informed of the change this week.

CATCH-UP: Raw Rating News: Did the countdown clocks and delays in Miz defending WWE Title against Lashley hold more viewers than usual