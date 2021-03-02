NWA set to relaunch in late March (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a year long hiatus, the NWA is set to return in March with brand new programming.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that the company will relaunch with the Back For The Attack PPV event on Fite TV on March 21 with NWA Power episodes returning on March 23. Those episodes will air on Fite TV as well. This past weekend, all NWA content was removed from YouTube to accommodate the new relationship with Fite.

Corgan spoke to the Associated Press on the state of the NWA and their decision making during the pandemic. “What I didn’t anticipate was how much people would love the format and want more of it and not less of it,” Corgan said. “In our downtime, we did a fan survey and the number one thing was, don’t get rid of Power.”

Currently, NWA talent advertised for the Back For The Attack PPV include NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, Aron Stevens, Elijah Burke, Trevor Murdoch, Tim Storm, and Thunder Rosa.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The NWA really found their niche with the Power content and seemed to be hitting a stride until the pandemic tossed cold water all over it. It will be interesting to see if they can find it again. Key NWA talent like Thunder Rose, Ricky Starks, and Eddie Kingston have found their footing in other companies and the NWA will have to retool the roster with that in mind.

