FREE PODCAST 3/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Fear & Fair talk to author Scarlett Harris about her new book “A Diva Was a Female Version of a Wrestler,” more (66 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “These Words Are Too Small for What I’m Trying to Say.” This week, Emily Fear and Meg Fair talk to author and culture critic Scarlett Harris on the release day of her new WWE herstory book “A Diva Was a Female Version of a Wrestler.” Plus, Emily and Harley R. Pageot discuss the strange booking within the AEW women’s tournament.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO