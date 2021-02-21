Edge picks opponent for WrestleMania 37

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After nearly a month of waiting, Edge has selected Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37 and will challenge him for the WWE Universal Championship at the event in April.

At tonight’s Elimination Chamber PPV event, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan after Bryan was victorious in the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match. Reigns destroyed Bryan in a matter of minutes. After the match, Reigns celebrated, but was then hit by a spear from Edge. Edge then stood over Roman Reigns and pointed at the WrestleMania sign as fireworks went off behind it.

On commentary, the announce team sold the moment and discussed how exciting it was for this match to be taking place when nobody ever thought it would. Edge earned his shot at the champion of his choosing at WrestleMania after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble match.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on April 10 and 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

CATCH-UP: Planned attendance for WrestleMania 37 reportedly set