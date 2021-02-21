Planned attendance for WrestleMania 37 reportedly set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Though ticket information has not yet been revealed, WWE is planning to host 30,000 fans for each night of WrestleMania 37.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that 30,000 fans continues to be the goal for WWE officials. In the report, Meltzer noted that its expected that most of the fans attending the event would come from the local Florida area, as well as domestic travelers from other states.

WrestleMania 37 will take place from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11. Raymond James Stadium played host to 25,000 fans for the Super Bowl this year.

