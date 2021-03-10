WWE announces first inductee to the 2021 Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Wednesday morning, WWE announced that their Hall of Fame induction ceremony would return after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. The first 2021 inductee has been announced as well.

On today’s episode of The Bump, it was revealed that Molly Holly will take her place in the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6.

Molly Holly is a two-time WWE Women’s Champion. She also held the hardcore championship on one occasion. Most recently, she appeared on Monday Night Raw’s “Legends Night” in early January of this year.

