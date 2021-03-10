News Ticker

WWE reveals plans for 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 10, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a year without inductions due to the pandemic, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will return in April.

This morning on The Bump, WWE announced that the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony would take place on Tuesday, April 6 and that it would include missed inductions from the class of 2020 as well as the new 2021 inductees.

The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

The 2020 inductees being recognized this year are:

  • Batista
  • NWO
  • JBL
  • The Bella Twins
  • British Bulldog
  • Jushin Liger

CATCH-UP: WWE announces WWE Network on Peacock launch details (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021