WWE reveals plans for 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony

After a year without inductions due to the pandemic, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will return in April.

This morning on The Bump, WWE announced that the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony would take place on Tuesday, April 6 and that it would include missed inductions from the class of 2020 as well as the new 2021 inductees.

As first revealed on @WWETheBump, The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will stream Tuesday, April 6 exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and on @WWENetwork everywhere else! The ceremony will feature the 2020 & 2021 classes of inductees. #WWEHOF https://t.co/jHBd97rsDa — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

The 2021 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

The 2020 inductees being recognized this year are:

Batista

NWO

JBL

The Bella Twins

British Bulldog

Jushin Liger

