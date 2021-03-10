WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUNDOWN 3/10: Big announcements and championship matches on both shows lead the night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well, it’s Wednesday. Time to decide. Vince McMahon or Tony Khan? Cody Rhodes or Triple H? NXT or AEW Dynamite? Here’s the rundown of tonight’s madness to help you choose.

AEW

Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky – AEW TNT Championship Match

Inner Circle War Council

Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

Ethan Page’s debut vs. Lee Johnson

Maki Itoh, Britt Baker, & Nyla Rose vs. Ryo Mizunami, Hikaru Shida, & Thunder Rosa

Christian Cage’s Dynamite debut

Heydorn’s Analysis: Added to this list is the AEW Revolution explosion fallout. Tony Khan has promised to provide an explanation on Sunday’s debacle and its important they get that right. Stay honest with it AEW, stay honest. Outside of that, this is a stacked show and a diverse show in terms of its content – big debuts, promo segments, and some stellar in-ring contests. Allin vs. Scorpio Sky is something I’m very much looking forward to as it feels like a premiere mid-card match between future main event talents.

NXT

Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole – NXT Championship

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm – NXT Women’s Championship

Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

Two major announcements from William Regal

Heydorn’s Analysis: There are some spoilers out there regarding the big Regal announcements, but these will be fun surprises nonetheless. The real story is both NXT championship matches. Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole and Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm are both PPV caliber matches that NXT is leaning on to draw a number. Both should be very good, but I’m not expecting a title change in either one.

