In-ring debut for Christian Cage set for next week’s AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage will make his in-ring debut for AEW next week on Dynamite.

In a backstage segment on this week’s show, Christian was confronted by Frankie Kazarian. Kazarian asked Christian when he would start truly working in AEW. In response, Christian told him he was scheduled to debut on next week’s show, but didn’t have an opponent. Christian then told Kazarian to step up and Kazarian accepted the match. After, Kazarian told Christian to watch him on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation because 7 year’s was a long time to be away from the ring. Later in the show, AEW announced that the match was official.

Christian made his first appearance for AEW at the Revolution PPV event in early March.

