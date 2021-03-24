Cody and Brandi Rhodes reality show announced for TNT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are stepping out of the wrestling ring and into the world of reality television.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, it was announced that both Cody and Brandi would be featured in a new TNT reality show series called “Rhodes to the Top.” A trailer for the show aired, but an official premiere date was not revealed.

Bet on yourself… and don’t ever apologize for your pursuit of the top! Thanks to the BEST fans in the world for delivering this to the masses. https://t.co/hWmuiEgC06 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2021

The Rhodes family like we’ve never seen them before. “Rhodes To The Top” coming soon to @TNTDrama 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgiQlQtSou — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

Cody has spent the late part of 2020 and early part of 2021 gaining mainstream notoriety. He was a judge on the “Go Big Show” on TBS and also wrestled Shaq on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Next week on Dynamite, he’ll face QT Marshall in an exhibition match with Arn Anderson as the special referee.

