3/24 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal, Britt Baker Speaks, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MARCH 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. MATT SYDAL

Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal started with a collar and elbow tie-up, this led to Omega suplexing Sydal. Omega then knocked down Sydal on a rope rebound and then he started to work slow and deliberate offense on the downed Sydal. Matt was able to counter with an arm drag slam and he almost kicked Omega, but Omega fled out onto the floor. The two men then did a test of strength, with Omega winning and getting wrist control.

Sydal countered after some Omega offense with a standing moonsault. Sydal then went to the top rope, but was hit by Omega. Sydal countered on the slam off of the top rope, but Omega hit a clothesline to stop that would be comeback. Omega hit a backbreaker, leading to a two count. Sydal countered after a while with a head kick, and then a leg lariat, Sydal then hit a brain buster for a two count.

Omega was sitting on the top rope, and moved out of the way as Sydal tried to land a hurricanrana. Omega then hit the snap dragon suplex. Sydal then hit a few kicks and a Lightning Spiral for a near fall. Sydal then went to the top rope and Omega caught him. Omega then threw Sydal into the corner, then power bombed him, then hit a V-Trigger for the near fall. Omega then hit another V-trigger, but Sydal countered and got to the ropes, but Kenny punched the rope and stopped Sydal.

Omega then hit a V-Tigger to Sydal on the top rope, Sydal countered and got a two count. Omega finished it with a V-Trigger and the One Winged Angel for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Kenny Omega in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A solid match that never felt like Kenny had any chance to lose. But, I do like that the world champion was featured at the top of the show. He did have a 2:30 promo on Impact the previous day, and no mic time here. I bring that up because I feel like Omega needs more mic time to sell this character.)

-Dark Circle was shown backstage making fun of Darby Allin’s Coffin Drop. Adam Page came in and gave some lax encouragement. [c]

(2) ADAM PAGE vs. CEZAR BONONI

Adam Page started the match by trying to quicken the pace against Cezar Bononi, Bononi caught page as he tried to dive on the outside. Page and Cezar then traded slaps in the ring, with Bononi slamming Page and leaving him in the corner. Page and Bononi battled then Page hit the Buckshot Lariat for the pin.

WINNER: Adam Page in 2:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Page looks bigger, and yet smaller. Overall good squash match win for Page.)

-Lance Archer was at Darby and Stings warehouse hangout. Archer called out Sting and said that he deserved his time.

-A recap of the Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker match from last week was shown. Tony Schiavone then had Britt Baker on stage and commended her and Thunder Rosa. Baker asked if that was it on the applause, she said the crowd was as dumb as Rosa. She should thank Britt because she made history and her a star, with her own blood. Britt said that she didn’t need the praise heaped on her by legends, she doesn’t need to be told she is a star. She called out Tony Khan for signing aging stars, and she said that she put AEW on the map.

-The Pinnacle were shown exiting their backstage dressing room. [c]

-Christian Cage was hanging out with The Varsity Blonds and Donte Martin. Frankie Kazarian got in Cage’s face and they set up a match for next week. Kazarian said that he out works everyone.

(3) FTR & SHAWN SPEARS vs. THE VARSITY BLONDES & DONTE MARTIN

Griff Garrison and Shawn Spears started the match, Spears hit a waist slam and then worked wrist control on Garrison. Garrison countered that and tagged in Brian Pillman Jr. who attacked Spears. Pillman then tagged in Donte, who then tagged Pillman again. Dax Harwood was tagged in and he started working over Pillman. Harwood tagged in spears and the two teamed up, but Donte Martin was able to get the tag and he, along with Garrison kicked Harwood out of the ring. The Blondes and Martin faked that they were going to do a dive on the group, but they were intimidated by Wardlow. [c]

When the show returned Donte was mid comeback, but Dax Harwood hit a brain buster and ended that. Spears then hit a C4 on Donte Martin for the win.

WINNER: The Pinnacle in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Most of this match took place during the commercial break so it was an incomplete match. The post match stuff was ok. The promo just felt like a deleted scene from there promo last week.)

-post match Wardlow beat up on Pillman Jr. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood cut small promos and they called out Santana and Ortiz. MJF then called out Chris Jericho and made a fat joke. He called out Inner Circle to come out, but he said they wouldn’t because they are scared. Tony Schiavone said that was a lie and that Inner Circle was out because The pinnacle injured them. MJF scared Tony for saying that. MJF then teased a gift for his team next week.

-Taz and Team Taz were back stage. Taz said that everything was fine and that Cage apologized to the group and Ricky Starks. Starks and Cage did not sell that Taz was telling the truth.

-QT Marshall was on the stage and his wife was shown in the crowd. QT said he does the work, it isn’t because he is friends with Cody. He said that no one see’s what he does behind the scenes and that he will never have a moment that were he can escape the title of “Cody’s Friend.” He said the only way for him to escape that is to have an exhibition with Cody next week. Cody then came out, with a sling on his arm. He said that he understands the angst of QT, he does not want to do this. But, if he wants it he is happy to give it to him, he said that Arn would be the referee. Cody said that he would not hurt QT, he would not hit the Crossroads or the Figure Four on him, he would not do that to a friend. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: This was very strange and I don’t like it. Also, we gotta retire the outwork everyone gimmick, that is three mentions of it in 54 minutes by Christian Cage, Frankie Kazarian, and now QT Marshall.)

(4) LAREDO KID & THE LUCHA BROTHERS vs. BRANDON CUTLER & THE YOUNG BUCKS

Nick Jackson and Rey Fenix started the match with a patented high flying and exciting style, trading moves and pinning attempts. Both men tagged at the same time, bringing in Matt Jackson and Pentagon. Penta was able to get a two count, Matt then locked in a Sharpshooter, the men then went back and forth. Brandon Cutler and Laredo Kid were in, with Kid kicking and punching Cutler. Rey Fenix entered as the Young Bucks did, and hit an amazing spring board arm drag on both bucks. Several dives culminated with Laredo Kid hitting a moonsault on Cutler and Matt Jackson. [c]

When the program came back Rey Fenix hit a move and both he and Cutler tagged out. The Lucha Bros, and The Young Bucks then were all in the ring and battled, with Lucha Bros. getting the advantage with several high flying moves. Rey Fenix kicked Nick Jackson, Nick countered and hit a number of super kicks and both men were laying on the mat. Matt Jackson and Laredo Kid were no legal and then battled, Penta entered and Matt was able to suplex both men.

Matt then hit a corner power bomb on Kid, The Bucks then hit The Risky Business and tagged in Cutler who hit an elbow for a near fall. Matt and Nick then took out Penta at the ringside. Back in the ring it was Rey Fenix vs. all three opponents. Matt Jackson hit a DDT on Rey Fenix on the apron. Laredo Kid then took out Cutler and got the pinfall.

WINNER: The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A very fun match that seemed out of place until the post match angle. I think this was the best was to get the normal audience caught up to speed on their story. I though this was effective and explained that Kenny is bitter and angry at were he and AEW are and that he blames The Young Bucks and they are good guys because they did not take the bait.)

-After the match Kenny Omega came out and knocked out Laredo Kid with the mic. Omega said that he was having flashbacks to Fytr Fest, he said they all have a choice about their 12 year friendship. He said that he made a lead of faith three years ago for them, when he could have started in Japan of glen to WWE. He said he didn’t choose AEW he choose The Young Bucks and their vision for a wrestling company. He said that they chose Brandon Cutler and not him, he said the Bucks get one more chance and he threw up the two sweet. He said it was now or never, Matt and Nick turned their back and left the arena. The Lucha Bros came too and they took out Omega.

-A video of Jade Cargill talking about Red Velvet was shown, she said that both were undefeated in singles action an only one could be after they fight.

-A promo for a reality show about Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ life “Rhodes to the Top,” was shown. It will be a new reality show on TNT. [c]

-A recap of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers beating up Moxley and Kingston last week was shown. Then a video of Kingston in a cast and Moxley backstage was shown. Kingston said that they would pay for what they did, Moxley asked how far The Good Brothers are willing to go. He said that they will not go as far as them. He said he doesn’t know of like The Young Bucks, but he owes them one. But he warned them that they will have to get their hands dirty.

(5) NYLA ROSE vs. TAY CONTI

Nyla Rose took out Tay Conti as soon as it started and hit her with several stomps and kicks. Conti countered and got an abdominal stretch into an armbar. Conti then went on offense and threw Rose into the corner and hit a Judo toss. After a bit of time Rose picked up Conti and power bombed her. Rose then work methodical offense on Conti, leading to Conti being slammed on the top rope. Rose then hit a knee strike on Conti, while she was perched on the top rope, leading to a near fall. [c]

Rose was in control as the show returned, but Conti got her knees up on a splash attempt. Conti then went on offense, with strikes in the corner. Conti then got on the second rope and kicked Rose in the head. Rose finally countered with a lariat, then Rose attempted a Beast Bomb, Conti rolled away. The two then traded shots in the middle of the ring, Conti hit a Hammerlock DDT for the win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 9:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A surprising win, it makes sense as we have seen Shida and Rose a lot. Conti has improved a lot and she could be a solid mid carder for a while if she keeps going on this trajectory.)

-Matt Hardy and his clients came out and appeared to sign Nyla Rose.

-A pre-made video about Arcade Anarchy (Kip & Miro vs. Orange & Chuck Taylor) was shown.

-The announce team ran down the card for next week. A video about Scorpio Sky’s turn was shown mid breakdown of next week’s card. [c]