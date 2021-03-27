SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James was hospitalized because of a heart attack, according to his wife, Tracy James. Road Dogg is 51 years old.

Tracy James took to Facebook to reveal the news and said that her husband likely suffered the heart attack late on Thursday night after returning from Orlando. She said they were waiting on test results for further details on the situation.

Road Dogg is a multiple time tag team champion in WWE and entered the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX in 2019. He’s also a former head writer of Smackdown. Currently, he serves as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.