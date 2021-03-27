News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 3/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (Pt. 2 of 2): Will Cooling discusses WandaVision, RevPro, his interview with Andy Quildan, more (146 min.)

March 27, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week is the finale of the Back to the Future-esque series with Will Cooling, as we finally discuss his interview with RevPro promoter/owner/booker Andy Quildan, the WandaVision finale, and issues in Brit Wres. (Note: Because of the craziness of the past few weeks, this was originally recorded 3/6/21. Also, we went so long that we had to break it into two parts. This is Part 2.)

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021