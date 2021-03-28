VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including PG rating, Hogan, Angle, Jericho, Spinner Belt, Cena-Miz, Humperdink, Vince announcing, Lashley, Raw review, more (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The March 15, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings and TNA Impact ratings with some key demographics that networks care about, WWE’s media conference call regarding the movie division and the PG rating, news regarding PPV stream pirating, Wade Barrett speaks out about Triple H saying there’s nobody left other than Undertaker to conquer, Daffney files a Worker’s Comp claim against TNA, Tough Enough cast announced, and Hulk Hogan again shows immaturity.

•The March 16, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including who’s up for announcing WrestleMania? Plus the latest on Jeff Hardy’s legal situation, Angle sends message to Hardy, Jersey Shore, Sin Cara-Evan Bourne, Lashley, and more.

•The March 17, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the expiration of WWE Superstars on WGN, Jeff Hardy speaks on his legal situation, John Cena says he suffered a concussion on Monday, Chris Jericho teases a return to WWE, sad news on Hakushi’s home and business in Japan, Jim Ross’s health update, and the ticking clock on Samoa Joe.

•The March 18, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Should WWE retire the spinner belt? Could the mystery G.M. have originally been The Rock? Was Bret vs. Shawn at WM12 a classic? Will Vince announce again?

•The March 19, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including whether Cena vs. Miz at WrestleMania could turn into a double-turn situation, why isn’t the crowd responding to Miz’s beatdowns of Cena, should the WWE Celebrity Hall of Fame be discontinued, and who should have been in Money in the Bank this year if it was held at WrestleMania?

•The March 20, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Triple H’s return at Madison Square Garden, evaluating Road Warrior Animal’s assessment of his and Hawk’s impact and legacy on pro wrestling, Chyna challenges Snooki, Miz on Conan, remembering Sir Oliver Humperdink, and more.

•The March 21, 2011 episode features analysis of the latest episode or Raw including a walk through the entire show with notes on the strengths and a couple of weaknesses and the scorecard for various categories from match quality to incentive to tune in next week.

