3/29 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Riddle vs. Sheamus, Asuka-Ripley contract signing, Lashley tries to get Drew taken out before WrestleMania

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 29, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]